Ariana Grande Calls Herself And Fiance Pete Davidson ‘Annoying As F—‘

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have not been shy about flaunting their relationship in public. The couple, who shocked fans when they got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, love to show PDA. However, they seemingly know that they’re annoying with it.

According to a July 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson posed for a new photo together, where they are lying next to each other and Pete is sticking his tongue out as Ariana grabs his face. “My baaaaaby loves me,” the singer captioned the photo. “More than anything,” Davidson commented on the sweet snapshot. Grande then added, “We’re annoying as f—.”

Grande and Davidson have been spotted out and about all over the place since they started dating earlier this summer. The couple have been seen out shopping, having fun at Disneyland, and even partying with other stars, such as Kanye West.

In June, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged, and days later were seen out looking for furniture to put in their new shared home. The couple have been posting adorable photos together ever since, and seem to know that their PDA could be a bit much. The pair have taken a lot of criticism over their whirlwind romance. However, they don’t seem to care.

my baaaaaby loves me ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande’s family is allegedly worried sick about her quick romance with Pete Davidson. The singer’s family reportedly believes the Saturday Night Live star may be using Ariana to catapult his own fame.

“Of course everyone is happy for her but they are also super worried that she is going to get her heart ripped out. Everyone thinks that he is using her.

“She is not listening to anyone and is shutting out anyone who tries to wish her anything but happiness and joy. The red flags are everywhere and Ariana refuses to see any of it,” an insider told Radar Online.

In addition, Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, is said to be concerned about Pete’s alleged marijuana use. Frankie, who has been clean and sober for a year now, is allegedly uneasy about his sister planning to marry a man who “thinks smoking weed everyday is okay.” Frankie is said to have voiced his concerned to his famous sibling, but sources claim she doesn’t want to hear any of it.

“He has told Ariana this and she doesn’t want to hear any of it. She is in love and is convinced he is her soul partner. Nothing can change her mind,” the insider added.