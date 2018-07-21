Bethenny Frankel Rocks Sizzling Bikini Body At Age 47

"Taste everything, eat nothing" is the SkinnyGirl's diet secret.

Bethenny Frankel, star of the Real Housewives of New York, flaunted her fit bikini body on the hood on a sporty Jeep as she enjoys her summer.

In the Instagram photo, Frankel dons a green string bikini, with her wet hair slicked back as she poses on top of a bright-red Ford jeep along a road. At age 47, Bethenny has chiseled abs and toned arms and legs, thanks to diet and exercise.

Bethenny, who owns a house in the Hamptons, was probably enjoying her weekend away from the city with her daughter.

Battled Anorexia and Bulimia

Frankel’s bikini-body fitness secrets include a healthy, portion-controlled diet and regular workouts that include yoga, cardio exercise, walking and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Bethenny shot to fame in 2008 after starring on the hit reality show the Real Housewives of New York.

In 2009, Frankel capitalized on her TV fame by writing a weight-loss book called Naturally Thin, where she revealed her lifelong battles with the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia and her struggle with low self-esteem.

Bethenny said her weight fluctuated dramatically during her youth when she was obsessed with diet and exercise. Ironically, Frankel lost 20 pounds once she gave up over-exercising and stopped obsessing over every calorie.

Sweet ride A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 21, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

Frankel said her No. 1 weight loss secret is portion control. “Taste everything, eat nothing,” Bethenny has said.

Like many health experts, Frankel notes that portion sizes have gotten huge in the United States.

“We are consuming ever-bigger portions on ever-larger dinner plates,” the Guardian reported. “Food manufacturers keep pushing us to eat more.”

Buying ice cream in Europe vs the US. And yet smaller servings proved just as satisfying. Portion size matters. #nutrition #lifestylechanges pic.twitter.com/7U0wBwfTRQ — Carrie Rubin (@carrie_rubin) July 27, 2017

Nutritionist and obesity expert Marion Nestle said people are hard-wired to eat as much as possible. People evolved this way to safeguard against famine early in our development when food wasn’t as plentiful and easy to access as it is today.

“It is human nature to eat when presented with food, and to eat more when presented with more food,” Nestle said.

So while exercise and counting macronutrients are helpful for weight loss, simply eating less makes a huge difference in your health and waistline.

“You can have it all — just not all at once,” Bethenny said.

Take your pic #summerholiday A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Bethenny said she used to exercise two hours a day during her 20s, leaving her exhausted and depressed. She now works out regularly but doesn’t obsess over it.

Frankel does yoga, calisthenics, cardio exercise, and takes long walks. By taking a more sensible approach to diet and exercise, Bethenny says she has a better bikini body at age 47 than she did at 27.

“Exercise should be like a good friend that if you don’t see for a while, you welcome and you are nice to and have a good relationship with when you do reconnect,” Bethenny said.