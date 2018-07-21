‘Lucifer’ Season 4: Tom Ellis Is Interviewed At San Diego Comic-Con And Discusses The Show’s Future

Tom Ellis reveals whether he believes Chloe and Lucifer Morningstar should finally get together in Season 4 of 'Lucifer'.

Season 4 of Lucifer is already in the works after a hugely successful campaign to bring the cancelled FOX show back to life, and Tom Ellis is very much excited about its future as he once again reiterated on Friday at the San Diego Comic-Con.

As Entertainment Weekly report, Ellis is ecstatic that Lucifer was switched to a streaming service at Netflix, especially given the propensity today to binge watch television shows, something which FOX never took into account when it looked at the rather dusty and old-fashioned Nielsen ratings.

Tom Ellis is also a fan of the fact that Season 4 of Lucifer will contain 10 episodes rather than the previous 22, as this way each and every episode will be a work of art in itself, with writers concentrating on some brilliant storytelling.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count. From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

Tom Ellis also noted that while the show may certainly end up having some changes, its creators don’t want to make too many of them and ruin what was such a fiercely loved program. In other words, as he explained, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was. We don’t want to mess around too much with that.”

Tom Ellis talks #Lucifer season 4 start date, aftermath of Lucifer – Chloe reveal #LuciferSaved https://t.co/MwmABXMIYp — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) July 20, 2018

And of course, other changes may be afoot in the next season of Lucifer, which Ellis gleefully joked about.

“Obviously, there are certain different boundaries that we can play within now. I think Joe Henderson, our showrunner, has been adamant that he wants to have my bum on screen for three seasons and now we can finally do that.”

Tom admitted that he was “gutted” when the show was first cancelled, saying that “the thing that picked me up off the floor was the reaction,” and that it had been an “emotional roller coaster.”

However, with Season 4 of Lucifer, Tom Ellis did say that “we’ll be encouraged a little more to maybe explore the mythology than perhaps we were before.”

Should Chloe and Lucifer Morningstar finally get together? Fans are hugely divided on this idea with many suggesting they should, while others feel that it wouldn’t be such a great idea. On this point, Ellis appears to agree with the latter. At least in the initial episodes of the show.

“I think it’s the heartbeat of the show, Chloe and Lucifer’s relationship. I think it wouldn’t be very wise to get these two characters together now. Obviously you can tease it up to a certain point and then something happens and they’re not together. So when you get the characters together, ultimately that’s kind of resolution, and you don’t want resolution until the very very end.”

"The spirit of the show will be the same" – Tom Ellis on season 4 of #Lucifer #SDCC18 pic.twitter.com/7ez5Xj3KBR — EW Radio (@EWlive) July 20, 2018

With August 13 set for the first day of filming, fans of Lucifer will have plenty to look forward to when Season 4 rolls around in 2019.