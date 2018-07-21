Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Prince George’s Official 5th Birthday Photo, And It’s Adorable

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son will be turning 5-years-old on Sunday.

In just a few more hours from now, Prince George will be turning 5-years-old, and with that in mind, his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, released his official birthday photo on the Kensington Palace Instagram account. This adds to a series of photos the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released of their eldest son since his first birthday.

A look at Prince George’s fifth birthday photo shows him flashing yet another huge smile, much like he did as he prepared to celebrate his fourth birthday. The young prince, who is third in line to the throne, was wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and a pair of dark blue shorts as he posed in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother, Prince Louis, earlier this month. This was the same outfit he wore at this year’s Trooping the Colour, as noted by People.

The photo was taken by Matt Porteous, who is the same photographer who took George’s third birthday photo in 2016 and the candid snap of Prince Louis with his mother that was also taken after his christening on July 9.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fifth birthday tomorrow,” read Kensington Palace’s caption for George’s birthday photo.

With Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, frequently making headlines for their cute antics at official events, recent reports have suggested that his parents are keeping things hush-hush when it comes to George’s royal duties. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier today, Prince William and Kate Middleton believe there’s “a time and a place” to let George know about these important duties, and that it’s best to allow him to enjoy his childhood without the pressure he could face if thrust into a key role in the royal family at a very young age.

Although it’s likely inevitable that the almost 5-year-old prince will know about his position as third in line to the throne at some point in the near future, Prince George will, at least, have his fair share of birthday photos to remind him of his carefree childhood. As recapped by People, this tradition started when George and his parents were photographed at London’s Natural History Museum for his first birthday in 2014, and continued every year since then, with George posing in his first solo photo in 2016 after posing with one or both parents for his first two birthdays.