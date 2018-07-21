Heidi Klum Posts Risqué Picture With Only Her Long Hair To Cover Up

The German model continues to share smoldering, sexy images on social media.

This 45 year-old German model and mother of four, Heidi Klum, is radiating sexiness in her most recent photograph upload to Instagram. Most recently, this model has demonstrated her minimalist attitude toward bathing suits several times on her social media page. The newest image is striking, colorful, and truly showcases Klum’s beauty.

It has only been a few hours since Heidi posted the picture, and already has gained 79,885 likes that continue to grow. In this class but smoldering image, Heidi is standing — or perhaps sitting — in front of a heavy, golden ornate mirror with what looks like a white sheet wrapped around her hips. Klum’s slender waist and her bust are mostly visible beneath her long tresses. Her hair is perhaps the star of the show in the photo, due in part to how luxurious it appears, but foremost for the fantastic length. Healthy, long, and a mix of golden blondes and brown, Heidi’s hair looks natural and wavy.

Likewise, Heidi’s face appears fresh and bright as she stares straight into the camera, boldly. Behind her, as well as off to the side of the image, are various bright red balloons that float dreamily around the room Klum is in. The balloons are heart shaped. To caption the picture, Klum said, “Dreaming of…” following that up with a heart emoji and hashtag #CannesMay2018. Klum’s picture also seems to have a warm and pink overlay.

Dreaming of ….❤️ #CannesMay2018 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 21, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

She has received hundreds of responses thus far, complimenting the model for her beauty. Many of the comments focus on those amazing locks. They are certainly impressive. Off to Klum’s left, laying on the bed, is something that looks silver, although as to what the item is isn’t known. She looks to be wearing a shiny, golden necklace, dangling down her neck and chest, mixing in with her hair.

Earlier this month, Klum shared in another Instagram post via her Insta story, a photograph of herself standing with her back to the camera, in front of her balcony. That image, much darker and without the lighting abundance much like this newer picture, showed Klum wearing only a small, think bikini. Cited by the Daily Mail were Klum’s comments about growing up in a very “free” type of environment, were nudity was highly accepted in a very open minded atmosphere.