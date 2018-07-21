Lauren Alaina Has A Ring On It, Country Singer Announces Engagement To Alex Hopkins

Country cutie, Lauren Alaina, has announced that her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, just put a ring on it. These two are going to the chapel to get married sometime soon. The bride-to-be posted via Instagram that she is indeed engaged.

The lovebirds are seen in an after-proposal photo smooching. Alaina is also flashing her amazing ring on her left hand. She wrote this caption, “Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it. #HappilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK.”

The future groom also posted the same photo, but added in his own words saying, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.” It looks like this could be a match made in Heaven.

Lauren and Alex have been together for six years now and fans were expecting them to eventually tie the knot. According to an interview with Taste of Country back in May, the country singer said that everyone kept thinking that they would be engaged when they took a much needed vacation together. He didn’t pop the question then, but here they are two months later emerging as a newly engaged couple.

You can tell that the American Idol alum is totally in love with her handsome fella. She gushed over him in the interview on how he makes her feel, even after six years.

“I love him. He is my best friend. He’s like an actual angel on earth. He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen. Like every time I look at him — I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.”

Alex Hopkins is getting his feet wet in modeling and acting. Alaina dished that there are a few commercials that he had been working on. Her fiance also walked down the runway doing a fashion show earlier this month. It sounds like he is well on his way to making it in the business. Of course, he is always there to support Lauren in her music career as well.

The “Road Less Traveled” singer will be on hand to play host, along with Jon Pardi, for the 12th annual ACM Honors event this year taking place on August 22 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. She will also be performing that night.

Congratulations to Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins on their engagement!