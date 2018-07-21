The production team behind 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' starts work with Lohan next month

The next big reality show will feature Lindsay Lohan and her endeavors in Greece, and she will be working that the production company behind shows like Road Rules and The Real World, as well as Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show proposes to be based on Lindsay’s new beach club in Greece and it will be seen on MTV.

PageSix broke the news that Lohan’s show starts shooting next month in Mykonos, Greece. She had been telling friends she was working on a deal for a reality show for some time, and now it seems to be happening.

“Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show. Bunim/Murray is producing, and it’s about Lindsay’s new beach club in Greece.”

The concept will center around the Lohan Beach House on Mykonos and the idea is that Lindsay Lohan is the “Lisa Vanderpump” of a place that is “hipper and edgier” than Vanderpump Rules. Mykonos has a huge party scene, and there will be “guests” on the show from England and the rest of Europe.

“The show will have this European flavor to it. Lindsay feels that it’s not so uptight like filming in Los Angeles or New York, and they can get a better cast of characters.”

Lindsay Lohan is getting her own reality show https://t.co/rl0cwURjEl pic.twitter.com/BZv2JCTGpF — Page Six (@PageSix) July 21, 2018

Lohan reportedly has done a lot more than just lend her name to the club in Mykonos, choosing many of the details down to the nightly playlists. Lindsay Lohan has had a long, strange trip to end up running a club named for her in Greece. Mykonos is the second club location she has started, the first one being in Athens.

After opening the club in Athens, Lohan had said she wanted to open other clubs in Istanbul and New York (where she was born). But before she arrived on the Greek club scene, she had been in London where she had some legal dealings with a former landlord. According to friends she arrived in Greece with nothing.

“Lindsay is in an absolute mess. She has blown virtually all her money and has basically resigned herself to being declared bankrupt. The whole situation is incredibly tragic, and for Lindsay, this is an astonishing fall from grace.”

When Lohan left London, she had also broken things off with her former fiance, Egor Tarabasov, who had also served her with legal documents to get back some of his belongings.

“The thing he really wants back and which, ironically, is of very little monetary value, is a small gold Russian orthodox cross which was given to him by his dead godfather.”