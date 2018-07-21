Man Who Killed Stranger Over Parking Space Not Charged Because Of ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

Forty-Seven-Year-Old Michael Drejka of Florida will not face charges after he shot and killed Markeis McGlockton, 28, earlier this week. The men were allegedly arguing about a handicap parking space when the shooting occurred, according to Newsweek.

Surveillance video in the parking lot of a Circle A Food Store shows Drejka arguing with 24-year-old Britany Jacobs, who was sitting in her parked car, which was parked in a handicap space, ABC News reports. Jacobs was waiting for her boyfriend, McGlockton, and their son, who had entered the store. She was approached by Drejka, and the two argued over the handicap space. When McGlockton walked out of the store, he approached Jacobs and Drejka.

The surveillance video continues to show the altercation when McGlockton pushed Drejka. Drejka fell to the ground, drew his gun, and shot McGlockton once in the chest. McGlockton runs out of view of the camera, but witnesses say he ran back into the store, where his 5-year-old son was still standing. Jacobs ran into the store and called 911.

“Several witnesses called 911 as the incident unfolded. When deputies arrived, Drejka was cooperative with deputies. Drejka told deputies he placed his firearm in his Toyota 4-Runner prior to their arrival,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news conference addressing the incident, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri spoke about the “Stand Your Ground” law.

“The law in the state of Florida today is that people have a right to stand their ground and have a right to defend themselves when they believe that they are in harm.”

Though Drejka will not be charged, the state’s attorney will still be reviewing the case.

“This will go to the state attorney. Drejka will not be charged [and] will not be arrested by us. The state attorney will review it and either he’ll concur or not. And, if he concurs, then there’ll be no charge. Period. If he doesn’t concur, then he’ll make a determination as to what to do with it. And, if he feels like he can overcome that heavy burden at a Stand Your Ground hearing of proving by clear and convincing evidence that Drejka was not entitled to use force in this circumstance, then that’s the state attorney’s determination to make.”

Stand Your Ground became a law in 2005. Under its protection, Florida residents are allowed to use force, even deadly force, if they feel their lives are threatened. It also specifies that people do not have to leave their homes or vehicles if they are feeling threatened.