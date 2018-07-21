Teaser For Julia Roberts’ Very First TV Show, Homecoming, Drops At Comic-Con

The one-minute teaser features a first look at the buzzy Amazon Prime thriller.

The first teaser for Homecoming has been released—and it was worth the wait. The one-minute teaser video for Julia Roberts’ very first television show dropped during the Prime Video panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and while it doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming Amazon Prime series itself it does show the Oscar winner like you’ve never seen her before, complete with a power suit and some serious bangs.

Actually, Roberts is the only Homecoming cast member seen in the teaser—and even her cameo is just a few seconds. In the video, which you can see below, the 50-year-old actress is seen in character scribbling some notes then clicking on a tape recorder after saying, “Shall we begin?”

While they aren’t seen in the Homecoming teaser, The Wrap reports that Bobby Cannavale, Sissy Spacek, Alex Karpovsky and Julia Roberts’ My Best Friend’s Wedding co-star Dermot Mulroney, will co-star in the 10-episode mind-bending psychological drama. The series will be directed by Sam Esmail for Amazon Prime.

For her very first lead role in a TV series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a facility that aims to helps war veterans transition back into society. Four years after she leaves the job, Heidi starts a new life as a small-town waitress and is tracked down by a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) who wants to know why she left the Homecoming facility. That’s when Heidi’s suppressed demons become unearthed as she realizes there’s a whole other side to the story that she has been living.

The Wrap gave a synopsis of the Homecoming teaser.

“[The teaser] explores the abandoned halls of what we can safely assume is the titular Homecoming Transitional Support Center where Heidi works, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.”

Homecoming is Julia Roberts’ first starring television series role, so it’s no wonder fans are excited over a minute-long teaser that barely shows her. In the past, the Pretty Woman star has appeared in guest roles in TV shows like Miami Vice, Friends, Law & Order, and Murphy Brown, but her acting resume is almost entirely comprised of film roles. Fans can’t wait to see Roberts on demand on the video streaming site later this year.

You can see the teaser for Julia Roberts’ Homecoming below.

Homecoming, which is based on the podcast of the same name, will premiere Friday, November 2 on Amazon Prime.