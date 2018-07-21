Kim Kardashian Reveals The Surgery Rumor That She Actually Finds Flattering

Kim Kardashian is constantly plagued by rumors that she’s gone under the knife, but there’s one surgery accusation that doesn’t get under her skin at all. In fact, she likes it so much that she doesn’t want the rumor mill to stop spreading it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian fans were wowed by a recent Instagram photo of the reality show star rocking a white string bikini. Her tummy looks so tiny in the snapshot that it caused an old rumor about Kim undergoing rib removal surgery to start making the rounds again. On Twitter, one of Kim’s fans responded to the claim that Kim’s small frame is missing a bone or two with righteous indignation.

“Please put the ‘Kim removed a rib’ rumours to rest the Daily Fail are ridiculous,” her admirer tweeted.

However, Kim Kardashian responded by revealing that she’d prefer for the rib rumor to keep circulating.

“No no I actually am flattered by them lol,” she tweeted.

The rumors that Kim removed a rib to achieve her impressive hourglass figure resurfaced earlier this year. Back in January, Gossip Cop debunked a tabloid report claiming that she went to such drastic lengths to whittle her waistline.

As reported by Bravo, Kim Kardashian boasted about having a 24-inch waist after losing the weight that she gained during her pregnancy with son Saint West. She revealed that this was the tiniest that her waistline had ever measured, but her stomach’s small size was the result of being on the Atkins diet and putting in lots of extra work at the gym, not going under the knife. The same can’t be said for Kim Kardashian wannabe Jennifer Pamploma. According to The Sun, the obsessive Kardashian fan has spent $500,000 on plastic surgery in a bid to look like her idol, and she’s had four ribs removed.

While the rib removal surgery rumors don’t bother Kim Kardashian, there is one body alteration accusation that she finds it difficult to tolerate. For years, Kim has been accused of plumping up her famous backside by using fillers and fat injections or getting butt implants, and she occasionally tries to shut these persistent rumors down. As reported by Life & Style, she took to Twitter to adamantly deny them shortly after her daughter North West was born. Kim also publicly shamed her plastic surgery accusers and attributed the change in her derriere’s appearance that so many people were commenting on to nothing more than natural pregnancy weight gain.

Monday Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15lbs skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose,” Kim tweeted.

“Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight(especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes! Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now shame on you.”

Luckily, Kim Kardashian didn’t let her haters get her down, and now she can shut them down with her svelte and strong revenge body.