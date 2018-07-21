Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Legs As She Hits The Mall With Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hit the mall together over the weekend, and the two sisters looked great as they both showed off their legs during the shopping trip.

According to a July 21 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Calabasas over the weekend wearing a mini skirt and matching top, which boasted roman numerals on it. She also donned a white crop top, showing off her flat tummy, and black heeled boots. She completed the look with a black Chanel purse slung across her waist, sunglasses, and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s sister, Kendall Jenner, looked a bit more casual wearing black spandex shorts and an oversize sweater. She rocked white socks and matching sneakers, and also wore sunglasses during the outing. Kendall also carried a Louis Vuitton purse that read “Bore Me More.”

The girls were joined by their mother, Kris Jenner, who wore a blue and white striped outfit, which consisted of matching pants, top, and jacket. Kris wore blue tinted sunglasses and carried a white Hermes Birkin bag. She also wore small hoop earrings and white heels.

All three of the women hit up the mall to do some shopping, and even headed to frozen yogurt shop, Menchies. The entire outing was filmed for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which begins airing in August.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian may need a girls trip after some recent drama with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney recently posted a racy photo to her Instagram account. The reality star is seen wearing a floral thong bikini in the post, and Younes was quick to make a harsh comment on the photo. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote, but later deleted.

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly furious with Younes Bendjima after he left the harsh comment on her social media account for everyone to see. Sources told Radar Online that the pair got into a huge fight, but have since made up.

“[Kourtney] let Younes have it. She got into a huge fight with him over that, but honestly Kourtney is kind of used to that type of behavior from her men. As much as she pretends she is this strong fiercely independent woman, she is also very co-dependent and everyone knows this from her relationship with Scott.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima will likely be touched on during the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.