Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Keanu Reeves In ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ Surfaces Online

Fans of the John Wick film series have been eagerly awaiting any kind of news or behind-the-scenes footage of Keanu Reeves reprising his role of hitman extraordinaire John Wick in the next installment of the series, John Wick 3: Parabellum. So far, a steady stream of continual leaks has been trickling down information and photos, even a sporadic quick clip of video of what is happening on-set, but now there is some video to go with that as well. The leaked footage shows Reeves working through a scene where he overtakes someone on a motorcycle while he is riding horseback. Movie Web cited this as the best leak yet.

Joining Reeves in John Wick 3: Parabellum will be Oscar winner Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane reprising his role as “Winston,” Laurence Fishburne returning as “The Bowery King,” Ruby Rose returns as the mute assassin, Asia Kate Dillon, and Jason Mantzoukas. Lance Reddick will also be returning to interact with Ian McShane according to LRM Online. From top to bottom, this is the most star-power assembled for any movies in the series so far.

There are still rumors that a few famous familiar faces may show up in the film as hitmen hunting Wick down, but so far none have been confirmed. Directors Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad return for the third installment in the series. As much as possible, the team that made the first two films successful, have been kept in place.

In this latest round of leaked footage, Wick is riding a horse, apparently working to get the rhythm together to pull off what appears to be a pretty tricky stunt. Reeves is doing most of his own stunts in the film, but there are a few seconds where you can see his stuntman on-hand helping out and making sure everything is safe. Reeves is cited as looking at home in the saddle, and the video appears to confirm that.

The official synopsis for the film, which can be seen at LRM Online, fills in a few details and unanswered questions from where the second installment of the series left. While there are no real spoilers to it, it includes a few things to watch for in the third film of the series. Basically, a $14 million contract is out on Wick for breaking the rules of The Continental, however, because Winston has a soft spot for him, John is given a one-hour head start to run. He then must fight his way out of New York City.