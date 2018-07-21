Halle Berry Explains How She Keeps Her Amazing Figure With Lunch-Hour Workouts

Berry's trainer says the actress is in the best shape of her life.

Halle Berry has been trying to keep her fans motivated and inspired to get and stay healthy by sharing her own fitness tips under the Instagram hashtag #FitnessFriday. Berry kicked off her #FitnessFriday posts back in January, which usually include brief explanations of her workout routines and their benefits, as well as tips from her trainer Peter Lee Thomas — who Berry calls her “secret weapon,” according to People.

Thomas says Berry is in the best shape of her life and trains like a woman half her age.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old,” he told the magazine.

In her most recent fitness post, the 51-year-old actress talked about how she maintains her amazing physique by incorporating lunch-hour workouts into her busy day and how her follows can too.

“Yay…it’s #FitnessFriday! Today we are doing the 10×10 Lunch Crunch! I know many of you may feel like you don’t have enough time to work out…well Peter and I have the answer for you. This is a 10 minute #workout that you can do anywhere, from your office to any small space you might find yourself in,” Berry begins the caption for the Instagram post.

She then broke down how it all worked, “Here’s how it works: You set a timer for 10 minutes and you do 10 exercises for 10 reps each. See how many sets of 10 you can do within 10 minutes. I like to do The Lunch Crunch when I’m working and all I have is a 30 minute lunch break so this allows me to still get the job done. You can find these 10 moves in my IG Stories and Fitness icon.”

Berry also shared two of her favorite low-calorie #keto snacks on her Instagram story and closed by encouraging her followers to get moving.

“Enjoy the workout and let me know how many Lunch Crunch sets you can do in 10 minutes. No excuses…we all have 10 minutes! Go get it!????????♥️ #FitnessFridayHB”

For years, Berry has been following the ketogenic diet, which is a low-carb diet that turns the body into a fat-burning machine. It has many proven to increase weight loss, while improving overall health and performance.

“Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously. I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet’ so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET,” Berry told E! News earlier this year.