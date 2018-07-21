Meghan Markle ‘Overwhelmed’ By Complicated Palace Rules, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Meghan Markle is overwhelmed by the complicated palace rules as she continues to learn them, according to Us Weekly.

The former Suits start is continuing to adjust to royal life including the lacking relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle, and many sources call their relationship “estranged” according to BET.

After Meghan and Prince Harry’s elaborate wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a long list of rules surfaced that the new Duchess of Sussex is reportedly expected to abide by. This detailed list bans the use of all social media, dark nail polish, selfies, and it also includes a dress code.

According to Us Weekly’s source, “the most frustrating part” for Meghan is “not being able to comment” on all of the drama surrounding her father, who staged photos allegedly preparing for the royal wedding, then selling them to the press.

“She’s essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories,” the source said. “Now everything has to go through official Palace. She doesn’t have her own publicist.”

After weeks of drama, her father did not attend the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle after claiming he could not travel due to heart surgery. The former lighting director made recent headlines after telling the press Meghan looked “terrified” during royal outings with her new husband. While the headlines tumble in, the Duchess must remain silent.

Meghan Markle's father says he thinks his daughter looks terrified in her new family and he can tell by her smile.. ???? https://t.co/WxmYxEdoao pic.twitter.com/ZVKzB1KYrF — E! News (@enews) July 16, 2018

“She can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press,” sources said. “Her father’s comments have an effect on everything.”

The newlyweds are planning to make an official visit to the U.S in 2019 according to Us Weekly sources, but Meghan is said to be planning a visit to the U.S to see family and friends this summer.

Though Meghan told sources she is upset with her father and his actions, it is unclear if she will spend time with him while back in the U.S.

“She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust anymore. It doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt, the damage is done.”

Unable to prevent her father from speaking to the press, sources say Meghan is unsure of how to communicate with her father due to the fear of being exploited by her own blood. Although Meghan would “like to speak to him” she continues to “live in fear” that he will leak any form of communication between him and his newly royal daughter.