Britney Spears Has A Blast Racing Go Karts With Boyfriend And Children In Atlantic City

It’s not all work and no play while Britney Spears is on tour.

The songstress is currently traveling around the United States for her “Piece of Me” tour. Today, Spears told fans that she will perform her third show in Atlantic City tonight, but before she heads to the venue to perform for fans, Britney took a little bit of time to have some fun with her children and boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“Beach, ice cream and go karts!!! What more could we ask for? Having so much fun here! Atlantic City night 3 tonight,” Spears wrote on her Instagram page.

And along with the caption went a video of Spears, Asghari, and her sons Jayden and Sean Preston, racing around a go-kart track as Britney appears to be leading the pack. In the video, it seems to be a sunny day with the ocean sparkling in the background. It definitely looks like Spears and her squad is having fun in the cute video.

Spears also took the opportunity to post a photo of herself in a teeny blue bikini that clearly shows off her amazing body. In the image, Spears is all smiles as she sports a pair of sunglasses and wears her hair in a high ponytail. Within just an hour of the post, Spears’ photo has already gained a lot of attention from her 20 million-plus followers with more than 82,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments.

Many fans let Britney know that they think she is a great mom while countless other fans chimed in to let Spears know that they saw her on tour and she was amazing. Of course, some other fans just used the flame and heart-eyes emoji to share their thoughts on the bikini-clad image.

“You’re awesome! I’ll bet your a blast to hang out with.”

“Saw your show on Thursday.. STILL CRYING TEARS OF JOY,” another fan commented.

“Girl you deserve it… Have fun relax and do what you want…” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, Britney was not feeling her best. According to NewJersey.com, Spears revealed she was sick but she still was able to power through and perform her show for fans.

“It’s hot up here. I’m ready to pass out. I have a 102 fever,” she said.

And judging by her amazing performance, fans could barely even guess that she was sick as she still sang and danced her heart out during the performance. Spears will perform another show in Atlantic City tonight before heading to perform at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday evening.