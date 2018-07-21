A DNC spokesperson is calling Trump out for employing more Chinese people than Americans.

The DNC doesn’t have much patience for Ivanka Trump and her broad statements about jobs and helping women, because to them she just seems like a hypocrite and “faux feminist.”

Newsweek says that DNC spokesperson Elizabeth Renda has grown tired of Trump’s rhetoric, and issued a statement about her “blatant hypocrisy.” In a recent op-ed, Trump wrote in support of her father’s campaign promise to “hire American.” Ivanka stressed President Donald Trump’s push to train and retrain American workers.

“We call upon employers large and small to join this crucial initiative to create more jobs, strengthen our economy and restore hopeful futures to countless families.”

But Ivanka didn’t mention in her op-ed that most of the suppliers for her own company are in China and are not employing Americans, but Chinese workers. Renda suggests that Ivanka Trump is just a dilettante and a mouthpiece for her father.

“While Ivanka Trump is busy writing op-eds calling on American companies to ‘create more jobs, strengthen our economy and restore hopeful futures to countless families. Workers in countries like Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India are busy too – working in conditions below industry standards to manufacture clothing and shoes for the first daughter’s namesake brand.”

One of Canada’s biggest clothing stores just pulled Ivanka Trump’s brand from its shelves#DemForce https://t.co/QI1NGTuc5J — Vote Blue (@VotingBlue2018) July 21, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s company uses factories exclusively in Asia, so Renda says that Trump has a lot of nerve talking about American jobs.

“The American people will not be fooled by the Trumps’ political publicity stunts calling for the creation of more American jobs, and they won’t fall for Ivanka’s faux feminism. The reality of how this family runs its own businesses is clear: choosing not to buy American, hire American, or make meaningful investments in American workers.”

Renda adds that Ivanka Trump doesn’t lend her voice to anything important where she actually might make a difference. She has also stayed mum on labor abuses in factories, and as a special advisor, Renda’s not really sure what Ivanka Trump brings to the table.

“The first daughter and special adviser to the president loves to portray herself as a champion for working women, but one look inside the overseas factories where she chooses to manufacture her products proves that she is anything but. The women manufacturing ‘Ivanka Trump’ clothes and shoes are paid so little that many of them are forced to live without their own children.”

When the crisis took place at the southern border, Ivanka Trump, who claims to speak for women and children was once again silent.

Neither the White House nor Ivanka Trump’s brand responded to requests for comment.