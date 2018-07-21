Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Pirro Fight On ‘The View’ Was Much Worse Backstage

"Get the f**k out of this building. Get the f**k out of this building."

Jeanine Pirro and Whoopi Goldberg got into a shouting match on The View this week, but what happened backstage was much worse, Yahoo News is reporting.

Both women say that tense words were exchanged backstage after their verbal blowout onstage. But who said what, to whom, and when remains a matter of dispute.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things got downright nasty on The View this week when Trump-supporting attorney Jeanine Pirro showed up to promote her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy. It didn’t take long for things to get testy between Pirro and Goldberg, who is no fan of Trump, to put it mildly. Things really went awry when Pirro mentioned “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and appeared to point at Whoopi. Whoopi was not having it.

“Did you just point at me? Listen, I don’t have Trump derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.'”

It went downhill from there. Pirro tried to come back with a claim that Trump was standing up for Americans by keeping criminals out. Eventually, Whoopi had enough and said, “Say goodbye I’m done!” The show then cut to commercial break.

When the show came back on, Whoopi admitted that she lost her cool, but also said that she didn’t care for being called “hysterical.”

If what happened on-stage was explosive, what happened backstage was even worse.

Pirro later went on Fox & Friends to give her side of the story. She says that as she was backstage, she found her way blocked by Whoopi. Unable to walk around her, she says, she was forced to confront her.

“I said something like, ‘Whoopi, you know, I’ve spent my whole life fighting for victims,’ because we had talked about rape [on the segment] and all that. … And she got right up in my face. … She says, ‘F**k you. F**k you.’ And then, I said, ‘Did you just say ‘f**k you?’ And then she said, ‘Get the [f***] out of this building. Get the [f***] out of this building.'”

Goldberg disputes that – most of it, anyway. She says that Pirro could have easily walked around her backstage without confronting her. She also says that, when the cameras were off, Pirro called everybody at the table “a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience.” She also admits that she did say the F-word to Pirro.