Sarah Palin Reacts To Daughter Bristol’s Casting On ‘Teen Mom,’ Says She’s Proud Of Her

Sarah Palin is pleased as punch that her daughter, Bristol, has been cast on Teen Mom OG, and she’s proud of it, too. The former Alaska governor told TMZ she thinks the MTV reality show will be a great forum for her daughter, who is a mom of three at age 27.

Sarah Palin told TMZ she thinks Bristol is “a great messenger for kind of overcoming a challenge and doing well in life.”

The 54-year-old grandmother admitted she wasn’t up to snuff on her Teen Mom episodes, but revealed that her daughters have been telling her who all the “characters” on the reality show are.

“I’ve been trying to catch up, but my daughters Bristol, Willow, and Piper all have great respect for some of the girls who’ve really overcome some obstacles and done well with their children.”

Sarah Palin also didn’t rule out making a cameo on Teen Mom, if Bristol—or her grandkids— wants her to.

“Whatever my grandbabies need or want, I’m there,” the former vice presidential candidate said.

Palin downplayed the possibility that Bristol is just doing the show for reality TV fame. Bristol previously competed on Dancing with the Stars and starred on the Lifetime reality show Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp in 2012.

“No we’re not doing the reality star type thing,” Sarah confirmed. “She sees this as a venue, as a forum for good. You know to help people in a hurtin’ world. I encourage her to do this, I support her and I’m proud of her.”

Bristol Palin, 27, had her first son, Tripp, in 2008, when she was 18 years old. The child was the product of Bristol’s relationship with her high school boyfriend, Levi Johnston. Palin gave birth to her second child, a daughter, Sailor Grace, in 2015, marrying the baby’s father Dakota Meyer, the following year. In late 2016, Palin gave birth to a third child, Atlee Bay. She is currently estranged from Meyer.

Palin will replace fired reality star Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG, joining original cast members Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell when the show returns to MTV this fall. Bristol will reportedly be paid $250,000 for her first season of Teen Mom,Us Weekly reports, and her salary could top out at as much as $350,000 if she sticks around for multiple subsequent seasons of the long-running MTV reality show.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV this fall.