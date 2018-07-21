Jenna Dewan Rocks Mauve Bikini On Beach Outing With Her Daughter

The actress shared pics of her enviable body and sizzling swimsuit on Snapchat.

On Thursday, Jenna Dewan headed to the gym in an outfit that showcased her six-pack abs. This weekend, the World of Dance star showed off the results from all that sweat and exercise by heading to a California beach for a little fun and sun with her daughter, Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum. The mauve bikini she wore for her outing left little to the imagination, and the Daily Mail reported that the “beach babe” nearly busted out of her bikini top during the excursion.

The lovely actress and ex of Channing Tatum shared pics of her beach outing on her Snapchat account. Sharp-eyed fans can tell by looking at the pics that Jenna was located at Paradise Cove Beach at the time. The 37-year-old celebrity accessorized her bikini with a large pair of sunglasses and straw hat in the photo, and she flexed her design skills by adding a smiley sun icon to the top of the pic.

Another Snapchat photo showed her tanned and toned stems that could probably be attributed to her pro-dancing career, rigorous pilates workouts and healthy diet (Jenna is a vegan and animal rights activist). The Daily Mail added that “her tan and lean leg was so flawless it could pass for a Barbie leg” when referring to the photo.

Here she is below in photos the Daily Mail provided courtesy of social media. The first one shows her leaving the gym on Thursday, while the second is from her Paradise Cove Beach outing.

Here is another one that Jenna Dewan has posted on social media in all her glory, proving to us all that she has a body to die for, and why she is a fan favorite who has millions of followers. The post has over 123,000 likes.

One way Jenna Dewan credits being able to stay in shape and stay strong is by doing pilates weekly, according to her. She provided a video on Instagram showing how she does the insanely intense workouts, and in the video, she explains why she loves pilates.

Besides hosting the World of Dance, Jenna Dewan is known for her acting talents. She’s played in roles such as that of character Nora Clark in the movie Step Up (where she met ex-husband Channing Tatum) and as Lucy Lane in Supergirl. TV Line reported that Dewan will play a recurring role on the second season of The Resident.

Earlier this year, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum made headlines for separating after being married nearly nine years.