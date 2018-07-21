Demi Lovato Says ‘Sun’s Out, Buns Out,’ Shows Off Booty In New IG Activewear Photo

Despite the many controversies she is currently facing, including her supposed relapse after a long period of sobriety and rumors that she and rapper G-Eazy are dating, Demi Lovato has often found time to keep her millions of Instagram followers updated. While her most recent post might not have shown off the new hair color she first showcased on Friday, it did show her modeling an olive green athletic outfit from Fabletics that accentuated her fit rear end.

Earlier on Saturday, Lovato posted a photo on Instagram that, as she hinted, served as a plug for Fabletics, the activewear brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson. In the image, we see the pop singer wearing a pair of shades and rocking a matching sports bra and leggings, striking a pose that she succinctly described in the photo’s caption.

Not surprisingly, Demi Lovato’s new “booty photo” was a huge hit among her followers, as it got close to 750,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted. Many of these fans complimented Demi on her rear end, with at least one user comparing her to Jennifer Lopez. Another user commented that it was nice to see Lovato promoting “healthy living” through the photo of her well-toned body and her status as a Fabletics endorser.

“Thank you for posting pictures that show an athletic and healthy body! I have been on a journey myself with healthy living and it is just so nice to see someone with influence such as yourself promoting health and fitness as a way to a well balanced life!”

It’s worth noting that the image might have been taken shortly before Lovato, 25, debuted a slightly new look on Instagram. As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Demi posted a photo of herself on Friday, showing off her new “blonde-ish” hair color, which was the product of an extensive session with celebrity stylist Amber Maynard at West Hollywood’s Nine Zero One Salon. Like today’s activewear photo, the “new look” image went down well with Lovato’s followers, many of whom left positive comments about the change in hair color.

Aside from advertising the Fabletics brand as a celebrity endorser and switching from black to blonde-tinged hair, Demi Lovato had, on a more controversial note, been dealing with rumors that she might have been the woman who G-Eazy allegedly dated on the side, leading to his and Halsey’s recent breakup. This rumor, however, was debunked by Halsey herself, as she told TMZ on Thursday that her ex and Demi are “just friends.”