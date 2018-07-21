Noomi Rapace Tapped For Role In Season 2 Of Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Series

'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' starlet joins 'The Office' favorite John Krasinski in the contemporary Clancy inspired remake.

According to Deadline, Amazon screened the premiere of their new Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series at San Diego Comic-Con Friday and followed up with the breaking news that Noomi Rapace has been selected to be a series regular on Season 2, which has already been green-lit.

The Swedish actress, best known for her break-out role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will be Harriet “Harry” Baumann, a “highly capable, sharply intelligent and intoxicatingly charming BND (Germany’s Secret Intelligence) agent, who crosses paths with Jack Ryan in South America.”

Rapace’s dramatic rendering of Lisbeth Salandar in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest launched the actress into the spotlight. She continued the role in the TV mini-series Millennium, then played Madam Simza Heron in the RDJ vehicle Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows as well as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in the Alien prequel Prometheus.

Her recent performances in the Netflix films Bright and Whatever Happened to Monday have been panned by critics. However, the Hollywood Reporter insinuates her chops are back, pointing to indie film Stockholm, which is based on the true story of a 1973 Stockholm bank heist and hostage crisis, and stars Rapace alongside Ethan Hawke in a thriller format from director Robert Budreau.

According to FANDOM, the pilot screening during the Prime Video panel at SDCC was a complete surprise for attendees. Producer Carlton Cuse said he made the decision to show the video to make it up to fans who had hoped John Krasinski would be in appearance, but who was instead busy shooting Season 2 of the highly anticipated adaptation of Tom Clancy’s best-selling novels.

“The episode kicked off with a flashback to the ’80s. We see kids playing in the Middle East when they notice planes flying overhead. Suddenly their entire town is bombed before we head to the present day and get our first introduction to Ryan. He’s already four years into his CIA career, where he’s tasked with watching money markets in Yemen, and we’re quickly introduced to his new boss who doesn’t like Jack at all.”

The series will “bring Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan character to the small screen for the first time,” according to CBR. Previous incarnations of Clancy’s character Jack Ryan have been played by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. Carlton Cuse, recently known for Lost and Bates Motel, and Graham Roland, famed for Fringe and Prison Break, are executive producing with Krasinski on the project, which is set to launch on August 31.