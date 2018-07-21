Princess Charlotte, Style Icon, Is Worth $6.7 Billion – More Than Prince George And Louis Combined

The "Charlotte effect" explains why she is worth so much more to the UK economy than her brothers combined.

The three-year-old Princess Charlotte has what some call the “Midas touch,” similar to Duchess Meghan Markle when it comes to her outfits. That’s because Charlotte’s estimated value is a whopping $6.7 billion, all because of the commotion that she causes with each amazing ensemble that she debuts, according to News. Some have even come to call it the “Charlotte effect,” detailed Express.

While Charlotte’s value is $6.7 billion, her brother Prince George is worth around $4.8 billion, and Louis clocks in third at $88 million by the time he’s a year old. The valuations are based on estimates by Reader’s Digest, and consider how much money the royals generate in the UK economy.

It seems that every time Charlotte wears a new and adorable outfit, people can’t help but rush to the stores to replicate the look. When she wore a $30 John Lewis yellow cardigan in a portrait when she turned 2-years-old, for example, the sweater sold out within 24 hours of the photo going public.

Not to mention that when Charlotte was introduced to the world wrapped in a pure white wool shawl by GH Hurt & Son Ltd, the company had to double their production overnight to keep up with demand, said Elle.

Later on in 2016, the Charlotte effect blew up sales for baby ski gear outfits and shoes when she went on a skiing trip with the family. My1styears.com reportedly sold 97 percent more shoes than usual around that time.

Co-Founder of Oliver Baby & Kids clothing company, Emma Davison, also noted a huge spike in sales after Charlotte wore one of their pieces. She said that “We were thrilled when Princess Charlotte was photographed wearing our Rose Stitch Cardigan in her official first birthday pictures…. The effects have been hugely positive for a growing company like ours and have helped to establish our customer base all over the world.”

It appears that it’s not just British parents that scramble to pick up pieces worn by Charlotte, but it’s happening worldwide.

Not only that, many people love to see Charlotte at public events, while some coming just to catch a glimpse of the princess.

However, it’s notable that the princess doesn’t actually receive any of the proceeds from the sales.

Other royals, like Kate Middleton, is valued at around $13.4 million while Meghan Markle is at $6.7 million, according to MamaMia. Prince William and Harry are worth around $53.9 million.

