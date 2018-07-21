Prince Charles Cashes In On Prince Louis, Selling Gold Embroidered Baby Shoes On His Website

Royal family watchers are treated to a new design featured on Prince Charles' Highgrove website.

Followers and fans of the royal family have a brand new product that they can purchase as a memento in the form of a small embroidered decoration according to The Daily Mail. The decoration in question – a tiny pair of royal baby shoes in honor of the birth of Prince Charles’ grandson, Prince Louis – has gone up for sale on Charles’ Highgrove website.

Embroided with gold thread and being offered in a beautiful pearly white, the small ornament may be used as an item for simple decor, a Christmas tree piece, or simply as a royal family collectible for ardent followers of the crown.

The asking price is £11.95 with a further £5.95 postage and handling fee, meaning that these little booties paying homage to Prince Louis don’t exactly come cheap, though this is somewhat to be expected when purchasing items from a high-end outlet such as Highgrove.

One note of contention seized upon by critics is contained within the item description, where the baby shoe ornament is described as being “handcrafted by skilled master embroiderers in India.” Outsourcing of labor on these sorts of items may be a necessary evil in the eyes of many. However, it does draw some attention particularly given the history between the UK and the former British colony.

Aside from the baby booties, the Highgrove website also sells a great deal of other items related to Prince Louis’ birth and christening according to Footwear News, including a christening rattle, a pillbox, and even a cute little teddy bear! Buckingham Palace has also commissioned their own line of collectible items surrounding the newest royal baby, including a gold-detailed baby carriage with faux pearl accents and “Royal Baby 2018” stitched into the back, matching the design of these new Prince Louis shoes.

Prince Charles cashes in on grandson Louis with gold embroidered baby shoes for £11.95 https://t.co/nilK6mkIxq — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 21, 2018

Prince Louis is Prince Charles’ third grandchild, joining 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Prince Charlotte in the royal wings. His birth has created a media frenzy for information, with the hype surrounding the royal family at an all-time high following the wedding of Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, to Prince Harry earlier this year.

Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

All profits from the sale of Highgrove merchandise and products, including services such as the garden tour, are offered up as proceeds to The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation. Founded in 1979 and incorporated as of 2008, the foundation provides funding for several community initiatives, including work with youth and education, arts and culture, environmental sustainability, and emergency relief.