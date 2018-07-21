Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Photos With Fiancé Jack Brooksbank To Announce Royal Wedding Public Guest Invite

The daughter of Prince Andrew is one of the few royals who posts on a personal social media account.

Princess Eugenie has shared some rare personal photos of herself with fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posted two photos to Instagram with a link to the public guest entry application form for her wedding, which is slated for Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie captioned the pics, one of her gazing lovingly at her future husband and another of the two strolling arm in arm through a grassy field wearing what Wellington boots, with a message to her 272,000 followers that she and Jack are “excited to be able to invite people to watch our wedding inside the Precinct of Windsor Castle.”

The move to invite members of the public to Princess Eugenie’s wedding mirrors Prince Harry Meghan Markle’s recent decision to invite more than 2,000 members of the public to the Windsor Castle grounds to witness their wedding day in May. The big difference, of course, is that Meghan and Harry don’t have personal Instagram accounts on which to make such announcements. In fact, Meghan, a former TV star on the series Suits, deleted her Instagram account upon her engagement to Prince Harry, while Princess Eugenie is still able to post up a storm about her wedding if she so desires.

You can see Princess Eugenie’s new Instagram post below.

Of course, many followers of the royal family wonder why Princess Eugenie is able to have a personal Instagram account, while Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge are not. Indeed, Princess Eugenie’s Instagram page is a delightful mix of throwback family photos, puppy pics, and even the occasional work or royal-related snap. The 28-year-old princess even posted a classic Friends clip in recent weeks, while her famous cousins are silent on social media.

According to Vogue, Eugenie’s cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan actually share an Instagram, @kensingtonroyal, but the account is reportedly a tightly monitored page run by their staff.

While there is no “official” known protocol that bans personal social media accounts for royals, Princess Eugenie is, in fact, not a “working” royal so she is really off the hook. The bride-to-be’s full-time job is the director at Hauser & Wirth’s gallery in London, so Princess Eugenie isn’t bound by some of the strict rules that actively working royal family members, whose full-time jobs are to represent the monarchy, must live by.