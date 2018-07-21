Conor McGregor Finalizing A Plea Deal In UFC Bus Incident That Avoids Jail Time And Deportation

Conor McGregor will likely avoid prison time as his lawyer managed to reduce the felony charges to a misdemeanor. According to TMZ, the plea deal is in its final stages and the UFC star is set to avoid jail time and deportation.

McGregor was initially charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor assault.

The felony charge could have landed the UFC star in prison for up to seven years, according to the report.

In a viral bus attack, McGregor and his entourage surrounded a bus containing several UFC fighters and threw a dolly into one of the windows. The glass partially shattered with shards injuring several fighters — some with superficial injuries and others with serious injuries.

UFC fighter Ray Borg reportedly suffered an eye injury and was pulled from his scheduled fight. Lightweight contender Michael Chiesa suffered a cut to his face and was forced out of his fight.

The intended target of the assault was UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Conor has a long-standing feud with. McGregor reportedly flew into New York to seek revenge on Khabib and his entourage for a previous incident with Mcgregor’s training partner and friend Artem Lobov.

Nurmagomedov exchanged words with Lobov but did not appear to assault the fellow Russian fighter.

Some fighters who were on the bus stated that McGregor apologized through an Instagram direct message. It is unclear whether he is being sued by any of the fighters.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight belt. He was subsequently stripped of the title due to his inactivity. He was previously stripped of his Featherweight belt for the same reason and has received criticism for never defending a title.

McGregor reportedly earned up to $100 million for his debut boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. This led to speculation that he would not return to the UFC; however, the 30-year-old has stated that he intends on returning and implied that the hiatus was due to ongoing negations with the UFC.

Conor McGregor reaches plea deal in felony case to avoid deportation. https://t.co/I6F9zzIS45 pic.twitter.com/5RLSCcxkKW — Complex (@Complex) July 21, 2018

Conor McGregor will likely fight the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov if he returns to the UFC. Reports suggest he may take on the Russian in November but the date has not been confirmed.

Prior to the bus attack at UFC 223 media day, McGregor was involved in an incident at a Bellator event. He jumped over the cage to celebrate the victory of his training partner Charlie Ward before the bout was officially declared over.

He was involved in a scuffle with veteran referee Marc Goddard and slapped a commissioner in the face as he exited the cage.