Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Comic-Con Selfie With Husband Mark Consuelos And His Co-Star Marisol Nichols

Time and time again, Kelly and Mark Consuelos are proving that they’re one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood.

Earlier today, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to her Instagram account to share a sweet selfie of herself, her husband, and his Riverdale co-star, Marisol Nichols. It looks like Consuelos is the mastermind behind the selfie of the trio as his right hand appears to be extended in front of him, snapping the photo. It looks like Ripa’s husband dressed to impress in a black shirt with a grey blazer over it. Kelly appears just to the right of her husband, looking as beautiful as ever with a face full of makeup as she flashes her pearly whites for the camera.

Marisol, on the other hand, appears just to the left on Consuelos and she also looks amazing with gorgeous makeup as she wears her long, dark locks down. To dress it up a little, the actress rocks a pair of gold earrings to complete her Comic-Con look. So far, the talk show host’s photo has earned a lot of attention from her followers with over 35,000 likes as well as 430 comments within just two hours of posting.

Some fans were quick to comment on how cute Ripa and Consuelos always look together while a few other fans chimed in that they love Mark and Marisol in their hit show, Riverdale.

“As soon as I looked at the photo I thought wow look at that makeup! Beautiful.”

“Great photo Kelly you and Mark look great together,” another fan wrote.

“Ugh how can 3 people in the same pic be so perfect? Love you,” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, Ripa also shared a few videos to her Instagram story, mostly of herself and her husband walking around downtown San Diego together and really taking things in. As fans of Kelly and Mark know, Mark is one of the stars of Riverdale, which is based on the popular Archie comic books. That is the reason why the couple is in San Diego, making an appearance at the popular Comic-Con event.

According to Deadline, the Riverdale cast will appear on a panel and share a video presentation for fans, possibly with a few scenes or clips from the upcoming season of the show. The official trailer for Season 3 of the show has not yet been released, but the cast has been sharing some behind the scenes photos from the season on their Instagram pages.

Season 3 of Riverdale is expected to premiere on October 10.