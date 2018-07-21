‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Hilary Desperately Needs A Miracle!

After losing her baby, Hilary needs all the support she can get to survive.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that Hilary needs a miracle after losing her baby as a result of the car crash she, Lily, and Charlie experienced last week.

The doctors in Genoa City are all out of options for Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). Nate (Brooks Darnell) did all he could during the surgery he performed. He was determined to save both Hilary and the baby. Unfortunately, he was unable to, and the baby didn’t make it.

Devon (Bryton James) arrived, and he had to break the terrible news to Hilary. Sadly, there’s even more unbearable news for everybody involved. Hilary might not make it either. Her injuries are too severe. Devon wants to make her his wife as quickly as possible, and from the looks of the Y&R spoilers photos, she agrees.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) feels extreme guilt about what happened. Sure, she and Hilary, who’s both Lily’s ex-step-mother and ex-sister-in-law, never got along, but Lily never meant for her to lose a baby or die because of it. While Hilary lays in the hospital bed fighting for her life, Lily begs for her forgiveness. No matter what happens, Lily will find herself dealing with the grief and fallout for some time. When everything settles down, and all the details come out, there’s a good chance Devon will end up blaming her for what happened to his baby. Plus, it’s possible Lily could end up facing charges for distracted driving and running a red light too.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, July 23-27. Devon and Hilary celebrate their love. Mariah takes a stand. Neil comforts Devon. Nick and Phyllis make pact. #YR pic.twitter.com/Uu2E03yT33 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 21, 2018

Hilary also receives support in the form of her best friend Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). While Phyllis has a lot on her plate between her massive fight with Billy (Jason Thompson) and sleeping with her Dark Horse ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow), there’s no way she’s going to let Hilary go through this terrible tragedy alone. Phyllis urges Hilary to not give up on her life, and Hilary agrees that she will fight. Although the chips are down and the odds are stacked against her, if anybody can beat them, it’s Hilary Curtis. She still has plenty to live for. Plus, she has whatever mystery she set in motion with the man she recently met up with, so it’s possible that Hilary won’t go out this way.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) also supports her boss. Somehow these frenemies became actual friends somewhere along the way, and Mariah will be there with her until the end of the ordeal. Will Hilary make it?

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from the Inquistr to find out what happens on Monday’s episode.