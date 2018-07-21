Bravo's latest spinoff comes to New England

The popular Bravo series Below Deck is spinning off again, and this time, it’s circling back to the United States to New England. The franchise started with the original Below Deck which was in the Caribbean and spun off to Below Deck Mediterranean. Now the next installment is called Below Deck Sailing for now, and it will feature Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

PageSix says that the new Below Deck will be around the sailing world rather than the culture of multi-million dollar yachts. Sailing is a big deal around Maine, the Cape, and Rhode Island, and so viewers will once again get a glimpse into a whole new way of life while still measuring up to the typically lavish Bravo theme.

But while Bravo hopes the new series will be smooth sailing, Below Deck has not moved along unscathed when it comes to loss and accidents while shooting. While shooting the original series, Below Deck in St. Maarten, the crew boat, the Silver Queen sank in Marina Fort Louis unexpectedly. The chief on board, Tricia, explained that they were using the Silver Queen, a historic fishing boat for crew and supplies when it sank.

‘Below Deck’ sailing to Cape Cod for new spinoff https://t.co/eyONBAm5of pic.twitter.com/g8rBmX3iBc — Page Six (@PageSix) July 21, 2018

Tricia explains that the propeller broke and the boat started to sink.

“We were entering the Marina when I heard something and suddenly everybody started to yell ‘Get Out’. The other boats’ captains came to take the crew with their dinghies. I could take my things, I mean, the most important things, and I left the ship. Nobody got hurt. I was just afraid someone got electrocuted with all this water and the electronic [sic] stuffs around.”

Everyone was safe, including those who helped rescue the boat and its occupants. Captain Lee and his crew continued on with their season in the Caribbean unscathed. Bravo explains that the only loss for that season, season 5 was Chef Ben Robinson, who decided to work on land for a while to focus on his chef skills. Robinson has come to be known as the guy who jumps in when things go awry on the yacht in terms of the kitchen staff.

“I will continue to focus on my career as a chef and holistic nutritionist, the door is always open for Below Deck, and I wish the crew all the best with the upcoming season.”

Sources close to the show say that a breakdown in contract negotiations also played a role in Chef Ben’s decision to sit a season out with Bravo.