‘Big Brother’ Evictee Winston Hines Says New HOH Doesn’t Know How To Play the Game, But Could Still Win ‘BB20

The evicted ‘Big Brother’ Bro weighs in on the new Head of Household’s chances at winning the ‘BB20’ game.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Big Brother’s latest evictee, Winston Hines, has some strong opinions on the houseguests who voted him out. The Kentucky based sales rep spoke to Parade about the houseguests who targeted his eviction after lying and telling him he was safe. Hines, whose bromance with new bestie Brett Robinson contributed to his demise, revealed he thinks Sam Bledsoe actually has a chance at winning the Big Brother game—even if she doesn’t know how to play it.

Hines told Parade that while he “loves” Sam, she doesn’t know how to play the Big Brother game. Hines was referring to Sam “blowing his cover” when he lied to Head of Household Scottie Salton earlier this week.

“Sam going up and blowing my cover, typical Sam. I love the girl, but she doesn’t know the game that well. She went up and released some information, and I wish she wouldn’t have.”

After the eviction vote, A blindsided Winston Hines was so upset he angrily tossed a friendship bracelet Sam had made for him on the floor on his way out the door. In his live eviction interview, Winston told Big Brother host Julie Chen he felt extremely betrayed by Sam, of all people.

“Sammie Sweetheart,” he scoffed. “I’m biting my tongue, Julie.”

The evicted Big Brother star told Parade he is still upset at his housemate after realizing she voted him out.

“I’m pretty mad, man! I love her to death, and I can’t say enough sweet things about her. She’s a very sweet girl; she was the house mom, cooking and cleaning. But she’s playing a different game, or she doesn’t know what game she’s playing.”

When Hines was told Sam Bledsoe won this week’s Head of Household competition, which was a painful endurance comp, he expressed surprise and then predicted her HOH reign of power will be “hilarious.”

“This could be the weirdest week in Big Brother history,” Hines told Parade. ” She didn’t even understand what to do! Oh man, that’s great. I don’t’ know what she’ll do.”

Hines did add that he believes that Big Brother puppet master could have a huge influence on Sam because he voted for her to stay when she was on the chopping block. He also revealed that he thinks his own alliance, Level 6, “might have the power to manipulate her into doing what they want.”

“But Sam’s a wildcard,” Hines added. “She might do her own thing.”

While Winston Hines thinks Sam doesn’t know what she is doing in the Big Brother game, he does think he has what it takes to fly to the end and scoop up the reality how’s $500,000 grand prize. When asked who he sees winning the Big Brother Season 20 game, Hines didn’t pick his BFF Brett. Instead, he told the Hollywood Reporter he thinks “Sammie Sweetheart” is in it to win it.

“She’s the one who broke my heart and will just ride and clean her way to the end,” he said.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.