Bristol Palin Scores Huge Salary For Joining The Cast Of ‘Teen Mom OG’

Find out Palin's impressive salary for her first season on the hit show.

Bristol Palin is set to make a lot of money this year.

After rumors swirled for days that Sarah Palin’s daughter would be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, both Bristol and MTV finally announced the news on their respective Instagram pages yesterday, according to to the Inquisitr.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” Palin wrote on her Instagram page, along with a photo of herself, her three children, and the camera crew.

“Join us in welcoming Bristol Palin to the #TeenMomOG family,” MTV wrote on their Teen Mom Instagram page.

And now that the cat’s finally out of the bag, it’s also been revealed that Bristol has scored a huge payday for her appearance on MTV’s hit show. According to Us Weekly, Palin will reportedly earn an impressive $250,000 this season for letting MTV’s cameras follow her and her children around in their everyday lives. There is also an option for Palin to stay on for a second and third season, and if that happens, she is set to receive an additional $50,000 for each option exercised.

So, if Bristol ends up making it for three seasons, she has the potential to earn $350,000 in the third season, which would rack up her total earnings to $900,000 for three seasons. And that’s just her payout from MTV meaning that it doesn’t include any endorsement deals or any other extras that many of the other teen moms usually score.

Originally, Palin reportedly wanted more money for appearing on the show, according to a source.

“Bristol came in hoping for a very big payday, and really thought she could and would get $500,000. None of the Teen Mom’s, even Farrah, made close to that when they first started or even now.”

Palin is set to replace Farrah Abraham, who has appeared on the show since the beginning but was recently let go after MTV producers told her that she would have to choose between her career in the adult film industry and appearing on Teen Mom OG. As fans know, Abraham ended up quitting the show to pursue her adult film career instead.

Palin’s three children — 9-year-old Tripp, 2-year-old Sailor, and 14-month-old Atlee are set to appear in the show alongside their mother. It’s also expected that Bristol’s parents, Todd and Sarah, will make an appearance on a few episodes of the show.

Season 8 of Teen Mom OG is expected to begin airing sometime this fall.