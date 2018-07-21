David Eason Isn’t Happy About Bristol Palin Joining ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Read His Instagram Message

David Eason doesn't understand why MTV hired Bristol Palin but fired him.

David Eason has a bone to pick with the “liberals” over at MTV.

Following news confirming that Bristol Palin will be a featured cast member in Teen Mom OG Season 8, Jenelle Evans’ husband took to his Instagram page and slammed the network for “trying to confuse, persuade and penalize.”

“I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all her homophobic and racists remarks?” he asked in his post.

In February of this year, after going on an anti-gay rant on his now-deleted Twitter page while attempting to defend his gun rights, Eason was fired by MTV who released a statement against him. In their statement, MTV said that their views weren’t in alignment with that of Eason’s and confirmed he had been axed from Teen Mom 2 midway through production on Season 8B.

For the past several months, Eason has continually called out MTV for choosing to move forward with their show without him and weeks ago, he shared screenshots of another rumored Teen Mom OG addition, Cheyenne Floyd, going on a rant against white people. In his post, Eason included a number of Twitter posts reportedly shared by Floyd, who previously starred on Are You The One?, in which she was seen saying that she hates white people.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for too long! MTV is such a hypocritical liberal network that you still keep racists, drug addicts and potential rapists on you shows as long as it meets your political beliefs? (Yet you are against gun rights which protects my family from those kind of people) I’m sickened to hear that Cheyenne Floyd said she hates white people and wants to kill them all!” he wrote at the time.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans’ relationship has been a hot topic on Teen Mom 2 for the past several months due to Eason’s reportedly poor treatment of her children, including her two oldest kids, 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old Kaiser. As fans have seen on recent episodes, Eason appears to use force as a way to disciple the kids and many have found his behavior to be harsh and inappropriate. They’ve also suspected that Eason is abusive to Evans’ children, which they’ve both denied.

During one particular scene of Teen Mom 2, Kaiser was seen yelling, “No! David, no!,” as Eason dragged him away from the camera’s view.

Teen Mom 2 Season 8B is currently airing on MTV on Monday nights at 9 p.m.