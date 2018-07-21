Melania’s Sad Response To Michael Cohen’s ‘Trump Tapes’ On Paying Off Playboy Mistress, Here’s What She Said

First Lady Melania Trump has finally responded to the existence of Michael Cohen’s “Trump tapes,” which exploded into the public news arena Friday.

“Mrs. Trump remains focused on her role as a mother and as First Lady of the United States,” a rep for Melania said in a statement.

She added, “We will have no further comment on the topic.”

The New York Times first broke the story that Cohen had recorded highly sensitive discussions where her husband, U.S. president Donald Trump, discusses paying off former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her silence about their affair. McDougal has also claimed that she was first offered money in exchange for sex.

News of the alleged affair between McDougal and Trump was first released during the 2016 presidential election, and Cohen’s tapes about paying her off were recorded two months before, according to Bustle.

National Enquirer paid the Playboy model $150,000 to publish the story, although the interview was never published due to a confidentialty agreement she signed with the tabloid’s umbrella company. The legal document, set up by the chairman and close friend of the president, prohibited her from speaking publicly about the sexual relationship with Trump.

Top aide Hope Hicks said “we have no knowledge of any of this” at the time.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels also claims to have had an affair with Trump while he was married to Melania. Court proceedings detail the $130,000 payment she excepted in exchange for her silence.

Earlier this week, Melania paid a visit to the Microsoft Innovation and Policy Center Thursday for a discussion on appropriate online behavior as part of the “Be Best” initiative, developed in May. The 15 children from different parts of the U.S. showed the first lady their art projects on the topic, the Inquisitr reports.

“To see students taking action and being positive leaders in the digital world for youth is exactly what Be Best is focused on. Peer-to-peer leadership can be one of the strongest influences on our children. Using their artistic talents, these students provide unique perspectives on how youth should conduct themselves online,” a statement reads.

She also said to a student that “Be Best” aims to have children “be best in everything that they do… and be best with each other, to be kind” during her recent European tour with her husband.

The first couple was meeting with children to as part of the trip to provide new perspectives on kindness.

Melania also gave a speech at the annual Students Against Destructive Decisions in June.