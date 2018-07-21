‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Bonus Scene: Bill Offers Steffy A Better Life, Love, And Stability For Kelly [Video]

Bill wears his heart on his sleeve.

As Bold and the Beautiful fans already know by now, Bill (Don Diamont) proposed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on Friday’s episode. He made the case that Liam (Scott Clifton) was with Hope (Annika Noelle), and not with her and the baby. He also showed her the pic that Justin had sent him of the two of them in an embrace. He wanted to underscore the fact that she could never be sure of what they were doing once they were out of her sight.

In a Bold and the Beautiful bonus scene that would thrill “Still” fans, Bill really lays it on thick to show Steffy that his son is not the man for her. He first tells her that she allows him too much freedom, and considering the fact that Hope was in Liam’s arms certainly seems to indicate that he may have been correct.

“You cut Liam way too much slack.”

Liam was originally working on the HFTF website, but he kept finding excuses to be there after he had completed his job. B&B viewers know that he had told Steffy that he needed to be there for Hope during the launch. The scene shows Bill telling Steffy that he has witnessed their connection for years, and that it will always be in the background should they decide to stay together.

He also wants to impress upon her that his son will always be leaving her and Kelly to attend to Hope and their child. However, in the bonus scene, Steffy isn’t falling for it.

“This isn’t just about today. This is how it’s going to be, especially now that they’re having a baby together.”

“The baby is not going to change anything between Liam and me.”

The bonus scene also has him telling her to be wary of giving the younger Spencer the benefit of the doubt because Liam will disappoint her again. He again pleads his case and tells her that he can make a better life for her and Kelly.

“I want better for you and Kelly. Let me make you happy.”

In the final moments of the Bold and the Beautiful bonus scene, Bill declares his love and tells her that he will provide a stable life for Kelly. B&B fans will also know that Steffy does not want to follow the same path as her mother, with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) leaving Taylor (Hunter Tylo) time and again for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She wants better for Kelly.

“After all the pain, and all the suffering, and all the wondering, and all the waiting, and all the uncertainty, I am offering you a better life. I am offering Kelly stability. Is that what you want? I will give you my love, my commitment, my unconditional devotion.”

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, it seems as if Steffy may take Bill up on his offer after catching Hope in Liam's arms on Monday, July 23.