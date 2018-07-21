Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Lashes Out At MTV On Instagram After Apparent Firing

Ryn Edwards takes aim at MTV after reportedly being fired.

Ryan Edwards took aim at MTV in an Instagram post on July 21 after confirming that he and wife Mackenzie Standifer would not be a part of the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG.

Following his exit statement to E! News, Edwards posted a meme about being a recovering addict and suggested that MTV chose to remove him from their show because they didn’t want to include his story of recovery.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease!” he wrote. “It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know.”

In the caption of his meme, Edwards told his fans and followers that he’s made mistakes and messed up on a number of occasions but when it comes to his future, he has plenty of hope and intends to remain on a good path.

Edwards then targeted his former bosses at MTV, claiming that they don’t always show the truth of the cast member’s stories and didn’t want to show his life in a happy light. He also said that MTV didn’t want to show his wife in a happy light or include any details about his recovery.

“They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their sh*t and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR,” he said.

On Friday, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer confirmed that they would not be seen at all during the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG. They also suggested that Maci Bookout may have been to blame for the issue.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

According to the couple, Bookout took a stand against them and allegedly told producers that she would not agree to film if they continued to follow Edwards and his family.

Around the time of Edwards and Standifer’s exit from Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin took to her Instagram page and confirmed she was filming for Season 8.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 will air this fall on MTV.