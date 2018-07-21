‘Fixer Upper’ Star And Son Pull Off Risky, Jaw-Dropping Jet-Ski Stunt On Instagram

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines just pulled off a risky jet-ski stunt alongside one of his four children and showcased the jaw-dropping maneuver on Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers.

Gaines hit the water with his 13-year-old son Drake and the two showed off a spectacular stunt they have likely been working on for some time. The contractor, whose HGTV hit series wrapped up its fifth and final season in April of this year, shared the video to the social media site on July 19.

In the clip, Chip is seen standing at the stern of a boat holding a football. Drake is then seen coming behind the boat on a jet ski, moving fast on the vehicle.

Gaines then grabs a football and tosses a pass at his son. Drake then catches the ball. Chip Gaines was clearly delighted that the stunt went off as planned, as he let out a cheer at the end of the video.

“You gotta take a break every once in a while,” Chip captioned the video, with the #meAndDrakeTD.

People Magazine noted that Chip Gaines is a “lifelong athlete.” The publication reported that Gaines was a second baseman in for his high school baseball team. He graduated from North Lake Junior College, still playing the sport and was recruited to play for Baylor University.

Although his college ball dreams didn’t pan out, Gaines clearly still loves sports and from the looks of things, is passing his love of sports to his children.

He and wife Joanna Gaines are also parents to Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8, and a new baby boy, Crew, who was born in June.

“[Baseball] got me in the front door at Baylor. As God would have it, I was not destined to be the next great baseball player, but I was destined to enjoy Baylor University and the dear friends that I met there,” Chip once said in a 2015 interview with Baylor Magazine.

Joanna and Chip Gaines continue to share their lives with fans on social media, including several sweet shots of the latest addition to their family, newborn son Crew. The gorgeous baby seems to have inherited the best of the characteristics of his gorgeous parents.

My heart is full.. A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Chip Gaines shared a close-up picture of Crew to his official Instagram account on July 13. In the adorable photo, Crew is seen napping in his dad’s arms. “My heart is full…” Gaines captioned the photo.

Reruns of the couple’s popular Fixer Upper television series continue to air on HGTV.