Jamie Lee Curtis Hugs Fan Who Said ‘Halloween’ Saved His Life During Home Invasion

A movie fan got his strength from Curtis' Laurie Strode during a life-threatening incident at his home.

Halloween is one of the goriest slasher movies of all time, but it apparently saves lives. Original Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared an emotional moment with a fan at San Diego Comic-Con after he revealed that her 1978 horror flick saved his life during an attempted home invasion.

During a Q&A session at Universal’s Hall H presentation on July 20, attendee Joseph Scott got emotional when he detailed a terrifying incident in which a stranger cut his phone line and tried to break into his house. Scott revealed he channeled Curtis’ Halloween character, Laurie Strode, as he panicked for his life.

“I was scared out of my mind and out of nowhere this thought came inside of me, ‘What would Jamie Lee Curtis do?'” Scott told the panel, which included Curtis, according to Variety. “Our dog, Duchess, bit up these knitting needles and I grabbed them out of the trash and I saw the guy with the knife on one side of the house. I ran out, ran down to the neighbors, started screaming like you did in the movie.”

A teary-eyed Scott told Curtis that he feels he is still alive due to her iconic Halloween character.

“To make a long story short, I’m here today because of the way that you portrayed Laurie Strode. I’m a victor today instead of a victim….You’re the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year.”

Comic-Con moderator Yvette Nicole Brown invited Scott to approach the stage as an emotional Curtis went to hug him.

“These kind of emotions are real,” a visibly moved Curtis said as she embraced her 59-year-old fan.

Curtis reportedly spent several minutes talking to Scott and even posed for a few photos with him. The one-on-one interaction was a rare one for the annual convention, which often doesn’t allow for fans to get so close to celebrity panelists due to security concerns and time restrictions.

In the upcoming Halloween sequel, Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode 40 years after the original film. In the new flick, Strode will suffer from PTSD as she faces off with knife-wielding maniac Michael Myers who returns to town just in time for the October holiday four decades after she was terrorized by him. The new film will show Curtis’ character living off the grid after turning her home into a safe house as she awaits the return of the killer.

“She lives in complete isolation, waiting for [Michael Myers] to come back because she knows he’s going to,” Curtis told the Comic-Con crowd, according to People.

Curtis also implied that the new Halloween relevant for today’s Time’s Up and Me Too movement, explanting that the sequel will help her character to “take back her narrative.”

You can see Joseph Scott’s emotional story and his hug with Jamie Lee Curtis below.

The new Halloween movie hits theaters on Oct. 19.