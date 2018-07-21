Prince George’s Parents, Kate Middleton & Prince William, Keep A Huge Secret In Order To ‘Protect Him’

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are trying to protect their son for as long as they can.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to give their three young children a childhood which is as close to normal as possible. Mirror reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been very vague about Prince George’s royal duties in order to protect him from the brevity of his future role. The almost 5-year-old prince is third in line to the throne, and will one day be king. His parents have astutely decided to keep this information from him in order to prolong his carefree, childhood days.

“There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world.”

It seems as if the royal parents have really put a lot of thought into how they are raising their children. According to Catherine Mayer, who wrote a biography on Prince Charles, Prince William had difficulty with the enormity of his future role. Will has a first-hand experience in growing up a royal and realizes the burden that such information can place on a young child.

Kate reportedly told the press in 2015 that they are trying to delay this realization and they were trying to give him a sense of normality first.

“With George they are trying to delay that moment of realization and give him normality before they thrust this on him.”

“But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means.”

Will and Kate’s regard for their children reminds many of Princess Diana and her own attitude towards her children. According to Vogue, Diana went against protocol when she insisted that her sons attend a school instead of being taught by a private tutor at home. Prince William became the first English royal to attend a regular preschool outside the palace walls. Over and over, Diana emphasized that she wanted to give her boys a normal childhood and she tried to make this possible despite the hordes of paparazzi that followed her every move.

However, William and Kate’s time as a normal family may soon come to an end. George is getting older and attending school. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before his school friends inform him of his unusual position. And from everything that we’ve seen of the Duke and Duchess, it can be certain that they would have prepared him for this too.