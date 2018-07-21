Jennifer Lopez Works Up A Sweat In A Sports Bra And Leggings At The Gym With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez shows that it takes hard work to maintain her stunning figure as she sweats it out in a gym session with boyfriend and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

The 48-year-old put her toned abs and curves on displays as she rocked a sports bra and leggings during her workout.

Alex Rodriguez shared the fitness inspiration clips on his Instagram story, which was published by The Daily Mail.

The handsome baseball icon kept up with his beau as he is seen pumping iron on the bench press to maintain his muscular frame.

The American singer and dancer let her natural hair down as she focused on her workout. Her neck-length hair was reminiscent of her Shades of Blue character where she played Harlee Santos for three seasons.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer started off the workout in a white crop top. However, as her hard-hitting workout intensified, she stripped off to her sports bra as she was seen performing several exercises.

Jennifer Lopez and retired MLB pro-Alex Rodriguez have been dating for over a year. The couple were first reportedly linked in March in 2017 and have been a reliable PDA pair ever since with social media post and sightings in New York and the city of love, Paris.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym hard for a Friday night couple's workout – Daily Mail https://t.co/4nNcS0Cohw — Jennifer Lopez (@JennifLopez24x7) July 21, 2018

Rodriguez proved there is no drama with Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony as the two posed for a selfie on Instagram at a dance recital for their children. Anthony and Lopez share two children from their marriage.

While many celebrities are slammed for promoting unrealistic physiques with plastic surgery, Jennifer Lopez proves maintaining a natural physique takes work in the gym.

No guts, no glory…here’s the trailer for my new film #SECONDACT and I know you will love it. This one is near and dear to my heart. It hits theaters November 21 but get your first look at it right here. pic.twitter.com/bs0Igjuuqt — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 19, 2018

Lopez, who was once told to lose a few pounds by Hollywood insiders, refused to conform and celebrated her curves.

In an interview with In Style, Lopez spoke about the mainstream beauty standards of her generation and how she grew up in an environment where curvy women were appreciated.

“My generation was very much focused on size 0 models. It was just so unattainable for most normal people, including me. My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.'”

The singer, who rose to fame in the late ’90s, also spoke to the magazine about how she influenced mainstream beauty standards.

“Being curvy or not being 6 feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”

Jennifer Lopez recently denied engagement rumors after she was spotted with a ring next to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. In an interview with Ebro Darden, Lopez revealed she is taking her time with the new romance before walking down the aisle.