‘She Was Single’ Paul Knops Says To ‘Love Island’ Flame Laura Anderson About Steamy Video With Britney Spears

The newest member of Love Island, Paul Knops, has revealed that he once made a steamy video with Britney Spears.

According to the Irish Examiner, Knops told her TV squeeze, Laura Anderson, that information in Friday’s episode.

“She was single,” Knops said when Laura pushed for more details. “Not that that even matters because it was a job.”

He describes being pulled aside on set by Spears and being chosen as the romantic lead in the music video for her new song “Make Me” featuring G-Eazy.

Seemingly envious, Anderson then sniped “How old is Britney now? I think she’s pushing 40.”

“I’m not with her,” Knops said when Lauren pressed him further. “It was a music video.”

Spears’ actual boyfriend, model Sam Asghari, recently detailed his 100-pound weight loss in Men’s Health, as well as the depressive episodes he suffered. Weighing in at 190 with three percent body fat now, the former star athlete was deeply troubled and unhealthy at that point in his life, the Inquisitr reports.

“I was eating Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, candy, no protein, a lot of carbs, and drinking sugary sodas,” Asghari said. “My nutrition was extremely horrible. The stress and the fear of not going anywhere [in life] combined gave me my depression.”

“I was disappointed in myself,” he said about blowing his chances for a football scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Asghari notes that having his hopes dashed and moving back to Los Angeles was where the downward spiral began.

See what she makes me do ????????❤️ A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

He finally decided to take charge of his health after spending six months on the couch binge-eating. Asghari adhered to a strict diet to drop the weight, completely eliminating junk food and instead gorging on lean protein, green vegetables, and complex carbs.

“I was inspired, I was ambitious, and I wanted a change.” Asghari recently posted to Instagram. “I told myself that nothing was going to stop me, and nothing ever did. I was inspired to work my a** off because my family worked way too hard for me to be here, I would never take any opportunities for granted, and will always give it all I got.”

He added, “Things happen for you and not to you. Don’t ever point any fingers.”

Once Asghari had dropped the weight, he explored a career in acting and modeling. He met Spears when he was cast in her music video for “Slumber Party” two years ago. The two have been dating ever since.