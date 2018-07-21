Khloe Kardashian Wants Nose Job, Admits She’s ‘A Fan Of Plastic Surgery’

"One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day," Khloe confessed.

Khloe Kardashian says she’ll probably get a nose job someday because she thinks about getting it every day. Khloe has admitted in the past that she’s “a fan of plastic surgery,” but claims she hasn’t gone under the knife yet.

“One day I think I’ll get [a nose job] because I think about it every day,” Khloe wrote on Instagram. “But I’m scared, so for now it’s all about contour.”

Kardashian was responding to a fan who posted this comment to the photo below: “Did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring,” Instagram account holder @AllysonClifton asked.

That’s when the new mom replied that she considers getting a nose job every day. In the Instagram photo in question, Khloe poses in exercise apparel in her backyard while looking off into the distance.

Kris Jenner Suggested Khloe Get Nose Job At 9

In the snapshot, Khloe’s nose looks thinner and more streamlined than it naturally is without contouring makeup.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has discussed plastic surgery.

In 2013, the reality TV star revealed how upset she was as a child when she overheard her mom, Kris Jenner, telling a friend that Khloe should get her nose done.

“She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job,” Khloe told Cosmopolitan UK. “I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it.”

In childhood family photos, Khloe was significantly heavier than her two older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

She has admitted that this was a constant source of insecurity and feelings of inferiority that have plagued her into adulthood, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Khloe’s mom and business manager, Kris Jenner, has admitted getting numerous plastic surgeries, including breast augmentation, several facelifts, various nose jobs, ear plastic surgery, liposuction, and other cosmetic enhancements.

Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has admitted getting breast implants. She also gets Botox injections and laser treatments to reduce cellulite and streamline her bikini body.

Similarly, Kim Kardashian revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she gets regular Botox injections and cellulite-reduction laser treatments.

Plastic surgeons claim that she also got fat transfers and a Brazilian butt lift.

Both are non-surgical procedures that can dramatically slim down the waist, eliminate the look of cellulite dimpling, and plump up the glutes.

Like the rest of her family, Khloe embraces plastic surgery, saying it’s no different than wearing makeup or using hair dye.

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f–king mask basically every day anyway,” Khloe told Cosmopolitan. “I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first.”