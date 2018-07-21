Ariana Grande Is Not Calling Off Her Wedding To Pete Davidson, Despite Tabloid Report

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have only been engaged for a couple of weeks but there are already tabloid rumors that say they might be calling off the wedding. As The Inquisitr previously reported, an article on Radar Online claims that Grande is ready to call it quits because she “regrets” saying yes to Davidson’s proposal so quickly after they started dating.

“Ariana didn’t know who Pete really was, and fell in love with the idea of being in love,” a purported insider said in an interview with Radar.

The reported source added that the “God Is A Woman” singer’s friends and family, particularly her brother, Frankie J., do not like the relationship.

“Ariana wants the fairytale so bad, but Pete has already started to take a toll on her image, and she’s tired of constantly having to stick up for him,” they continued.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story is nothing but fake news. They report that a source close to Grande told them that Radar‘s claims are untrue and that Grande and Davidson have no plans to call off their engagement.

The celebrity news watch-dog also points out that Frankie J, Grande, and Davidson were recently spotted holding hands on the streets of New York. This doesn’t sound like the actions of someone who doesn’t think highly of his sister’s fiance. Furthermore, claims that Ariana is fed up of defending the SNL comedian are hard to believe when she recently stood up for him against her fans. The Inquisitr reported that fans weren’t happy that she’d dedicated a song to Davidson on her upcoming album, Sweetener. The song is appropriately named “Pete” and some of her “Arianators” expressed that the relationship was too new for Grande to have an entire song about him on the album.

But she’s standing by her man and her decision.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK; I won’t be offended,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande confirmed their relationship back in May after they both ended previous public relationships. Grande called things off with rapper, Mac Miller while Davidson ended things with his previous flame Cazzie David. Since then, they have been prominently featured on each other’s social media pages and they seem to be very much in love with one another.

my baaaaaby loves me ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Grande recently posted a behind-the-scenes video at her “God Is A Woman” shoot which shows Davidson looking at her performance with an awestruck look on his face. As a previous Inquisitr story also notes that recently, Ariana posted an Instagram story which showed her caring for Pete after his wisdom tooth removal surgery.

So everything looks happy and they seem to be headed toward a happy ending that includes a wedding. But we’ll only be sure when Ariana Grande walks down the aisle.