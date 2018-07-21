‘First Man’ Teaser Shows Ryan Gosling About To Take First Step On The Moon

On the 49th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, Universal releases new video from its upcoming 'First Man' movie.

Space movie fans will be delighted to know that Universal Pictures has released a brand-new video from the upcoming First Man movie, slated to hit theatres this fall, on October 12.

After his work on Blade Runner 2049 alongside Harrison Ford and director Denis Villeneuve, Ryan Gosling is now starring in yet another space-themed movie, this time following the story of the Apollo moon landing.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, who recently worked with Gosling on the wildly successful 2016 musical La La Land, First Man tells the tale of how Neil Armstrong came to be the first man to walk on the moon.

According to ComingSoon.net, the movie presents its own version of what happened on that historical day and is based on the authorized biography First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong, penned by NASA historian James Hansen.

The recently released First Man teaser shows Gosling, who plays the role of Neil Armstrong, getting ready to step on the moon for the very first time — a little taste of the action-packed drama movie centered around the United States’ most dangerous space travel missions of all time.

The video was released by Universal Pictures on July 20 — a very special day that marks the 49th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On July 20, 1969, at exactly 10:56 p.m. EDT, Armstrong stepped out of the Eagle lunar module and took his first step on the surface of the moon.

A few hours before the First Man teaser made it on the internet, Universal celebrated the 49th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with a photo release, unveiling the movie’s new poster.

“Forty-nine years ago today, Apollo 11 landed on the Moon. First Man will share the story. Visit NASA to learn more about this impossible journey,” Universal Pictures wrote on Instagram on July 20.

The First Man stellar cast also includes Corey Stoll (The Strain) in the role Buzz Aldrin, who NASA originally announced was going to be the first man on the moon; Claire Foy (The Crown) as Janet Shearon, Armstrong’s first wife; Kyle Chandler (Game Night) as Deke Slayton, one of the original NASA Mercury Seven astronauts; Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as NASA astronaut Ed White; Shea Wigham (Kong: Skull Island) as NASA Mercury astronaut Gus Grissom; and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) as astronaut David Scott.

13 Reasons Why‘s actor Brian d’Arcy James will be taking on the role of NASA astronaut Joseph A. Walker, while Pablo Schreiber (Den of Thieves) has been cast as Jim Lovell, the commander of NASA’s ill-fated Apollo 13 mission.