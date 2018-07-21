CM Punk’s Return To Wrestling Rumored As ROH Hopes To Sign Him For MSG Event, Per Dave Meltzer

Meltzer said that "feelers" have been sent by Ring of Honor, as it hopes to sign Punk for the 'G1 Supercard' event it is co-promoting with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

If you ask the man himself, CM Punk has no plans to ever return to professional wrestling, despite the fact he and Colt Cabana won the defamation lawsuit filed against them by WWE doctor Chris Amann. Even with his mixed martial arts run now consisting of two lopsided defeats, it would seem Punk, real name Phil Brooks, has moved on completely from the career that made him a household name. However, new reports suggest that Ring of Honor is hoping to enlist his services for the upcoming Madison Square Garden show it is co-promoting with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Citing a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that “feelers” have been sent by ROH to CM Punk, who had competed for the independent promotion from 2002 to 2005, right before he first signed with WWE. While Meltzer noted that the chances of Punk returning to wrestling under the ROH banner are a “long shot” at the moment, he added that the company might be recruiting him for the G1 Supercard on April 6, 2019.

According to Sportskeeda, the aforementioned Ring of Honor/New Japan event is also noteworthy because it is due to take place on WrestleMania weekend, allowing both companies to compete against WWE one night before its biggest event of the year. More specifically, WrestlingNews.co noted that G1 Supercard will be held on the same night as the NXT TakeOver pay-per-view that typically comes right before WrestleMania.

The rumors of CM Punk returning to wrestling by appearing on a show co-promoted by the company where he first made his name in the business come more than one month after he spoke to TSN Sports‘ Aaron Bronsteter and seemingly closed the book on professional wrestling once and for all. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Punk clarified some previous comments he made that led some fans to think he wasn’t ruling out a wrestling comeback, explaining that wrestling was “in the rear view mirror,” and that he’d been trying to put his previous work in sports entertainment behind him since he left WWE early in 2014.

“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with professional wrestling. A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first [UFC] fight, and it’s like… that’s fine, you’re entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Although WrestlingNews.co wrote that CM Punk might find it “intriguing” to return to the pro wrestling scene by effectively competing against the company he acrimoniously left four years ago, the publication still agreed with Meltzer’s assessment that there’s only a small chance that Punk will sign with ROH for G1 Supercard next April, even if he is still friends with Matt and Nick Jackson, aka ROH/New Japan mainstays the Young Bucks.