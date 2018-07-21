Beyoncé Rocks A Bikini On Vacation With Jay-Z And Blue Ivy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Beyoncé rocked a bikini as she vacationed with her family aboard a luxurious yacht off the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been on tour since June on the European leg of their sell-out tour “On The Run II” and the power couple released a collaborative album Everything Is Love following a stadium-packed show in London. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the couple could do with a vacation.

According to photos published in The Daily Mail, the 36-year-old stunner wore a zig-zag knit overall on top of her bikini with high rise blue denim shorts.

Beyoncé got fans speculating about whether another Carter could be on the way after one of her recent performances.

In the video captured during one of her tour shows, Beyoncé ended a performance of hit song “03 Bonnie & Clyde” by rubbing on her stomach before walking off the stage to a chorus of cheers.

The captured moment published in E! Online, which notes that it is eerily similar to the announcement her first pregnancy at the 2011 VMAs when she ended her “Love on Top” performance with a mic drop and baby bump rub.

Beyoncé gave birth to her first child, Blue Ivy Carter in New York. The now 6-year-old Blue has two siblings Rumi and Sir Carter who were born on June 13, 2017, in California and if the rumors are true, another Carter is on the way.

Woweee baby number four? What do we think? Beyoncé and Jay-Z take a break amid growing pregnancy speculationhttps://t.co/z4pGhKtljB #queenbey #jayz — Bang Talent (@Bang_Talent) July 21, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will go back on the road next week kicking off the American leg of the sellout tour with a show in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Jay-Z is photographed enjoying the sun and spending time with his wife and daughter. The rapper and entrepreneur is known for not publicizing his philanthropic efforts and his business acumen, which has netted him a net worth of $810 million.

When his assets are combined with wife Beyoncé, the couple is worth over $1 billion dollars.

The 48-year-old co-owns the 40/40 Club in multiple cities and countries and has his own sports agency Roc Nation Sports.

The rapper also owns Armand de Brignac champagne, which Forbes estimates could take his personal net worth over $1 billion.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s marriage had been rocky and the rapper spoke about making an effort to save his marriage in a CNN interview with Van Jones, via Elle magazine.

“If you haven’t experienced love and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, you’re going to have complications, period. And you can either address it or you can pretend until it blows up at some point, and for us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome, to break that cycle.”

Beyoncé has not confirmed or denied rumors about her pregnancy.