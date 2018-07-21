Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Show Off Their Incredible Bikini Bodies In New Photos

Julianne's six-pack was on full display in new 30th birthday bikini photos her bestie Nina shared.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough put their bikini bodies on full display in new photos shared by the former The Vampire Diaries actress this week. Dobrev celebrated her best friend Hough turning 30-years-old in several photos shared on her Instagram account on her bestie’s birthday on July 20 as she posted a handful of snaps of the duo laughing together in the ocean.

Nina kicked off her loving birthday posts for Julianne by sharing several photos of the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge sitting on her shoulders in a white two piece bikini.

Julianne’s insane six-pack abs were on full display in the snaps, while Nina was showing off her toned body in a red checked bikini.

She posted a number of pictures of the two which showed Hough taking a fall off her shoulders before the best friends then interlocked their hands together as they laughed.

“HAPPY DIRTY THIRTY @juleshough!!!! We’ve always had each others backs (literally and figuratively). And when we’ve been pushed down we were there to pick each other up,” Dobrev captioned the sweet pictures she shared on her account.

“And we always come up stronger as a result. Because together we can take over the world, no matter what it throws at us!” the actress then continued, adding several red heart and cake emojis. “Sending you all the love I possess! #HBD.”

Dobrev then shared a number of other photos of herself and Hough on her Instagram account, showing the twosome out of their bikinis and wearing summer dresses. One snap showed Nina sweetly planting a kiss on her best friend’s cheek.

“[Love] you @juleshough #HappyBirthdayBeautiful,” she wrote alongside the various pictures, which also included another bikini snap showing the twosome wearing matching checked bikinis.

Julianne sported a green checked high-waisted bikini, while Nina opted for the red version which she paired with a sleeveless denim jacket.

❤️ you @juleshough #HappyBirthdayBeautiful A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jul 20, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Another snap she shared with her followers showed the actress hilariously running while holding Hough in her arms as they hung out together by a lake.

The twosome have been very open about their close friendship in the past, and are often spotted spending time together on their social media accounts. Nina was even a bridesmaid in Julianne’s wedding with husband Brooks Laich last year.

As reported by In Style, the star sweetly gushed over Hough and her wedding shortly after the ceremony.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

“I love you dearly, and I’m honored to have had the pleasure of being your bridesmaid, Jules,” she wrote in a very sweet social media post while uploading a video of the couple on their big day. “I’m so happy I could be a part of celebrating your special day, and couldn’t be happier that you’re MARRIED.”

As Inquisitr previously reported this week, Julianne celebrated her big 30th birthday on July 20 with a sweet surprise from husband Brooks. The hockey player surprised his wife with a trip, which she documented with her fans on social media.