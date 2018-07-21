Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Cleavage And Torso In Revealing Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski put together a stylish ensemble rocking a barely-there white crop top and green khakis as she walked to dinner in New York. The 27-year-old model wore a front tied risqué crop top, which accentuated her famous cleavage.

The Daily Mail published the photos of the American model wearing the summer-ready outfit and noted that the crop top displayed her underboob uncovered by the daring crop top as well as putting her toned torso on display.

The Instagram model was photographed on the busy New York streets with a friend on her way to the Bowery Hotel for dinner and her gold wedding ring is visible on her left finger.

The actress surprised her fans earlier this year when she announced that she married movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she had only dated for a few weeks before tying the knot in a New York City courthouse wedding.

Ratajkowski proved that she is still happily married as she shared a photo cuddling her husband of a few months on Instagram a day ago. The 27-year-old makes a fortune from her beauty and she has her inamorata swimwear line, which she frequently models.

It was reported earlier this week that the London-born model, along with Gigi Hadid earned $1.3 million to perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new Mykonos shopping center in Greece.

Due to her influence on social media, Ratajkowski can demand high figures for photo shoots, events, and appearances.

In her latest Instagram post, Emily modeling one of her Emily By The Kooples bag. The bag is a collaboration between The Kooples and the successful model. The French fashion house teamed up with Emily to create 17 limited edition bags, which will likely be popular among millions of her fans.

The American model shared her fitness and diet tips and surprised many when she revealed she is not into exercising all that much. She frequently shares photos of carb-heavy meals but still manages to maintain a toned torso.

In an Elle interview where the model revealed her love for cupcakes, she gave some insight into her diet.

“You know, I’m a carnivore. I really like to eat meat. I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy. I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.”

The model also revealed that rather than going to the gym, she prefers hiking and doing yoga to keep fit.