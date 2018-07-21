Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Toned Body In Throwback Bikini Photo

Mariah wowed fans with a snap of herself in a black fishnet bikini.

Mariah Carey stunned fans with a throwback bikini photo she shared with her almost 7 million Instagram followers this week. Daily Star reports that the legendary singer was in the mood to show off her body with a snap she shared on social media on July 20, which featured her tying up a black fishnet bikini.

The picture showed Carey revealing her seriously toned body in a skimpy black two piece, which featured a fishnet inspired design on both the top and the bottoms.

Mariah could also be seen attempting to retie her string bottoms as she turned towards the camera, flashing her toned stomach, arms and legs in the sultry snap.

Though it’s not clear when the photo of Carey was first taken, the “We Belong Together” singer admitted in the caption that she was feeling some summer vibes, which is why she opted to share the throwback as Flashback Friday post for her millions of fans.

“Mood: #Summer,” Mariah captioned the upload, adding a sun and bikini emoji to her caption. She then confirmed that the picture was in fact taken a while ago by using the hashtag #fbf as part of Flashback Friday, where social media users post old pictures.

The picture has already received a very impressive more than 204,000 likes since the superstar singer shared it on her account.

But while the latest bikini photo Mariah shared with her fans on her Instagram page may have been a throwback, the star has been taking very good care of her body lately.

Carey has been showing off her very impressive weight loss over the past few months after Entertainment Tonight claimed that the singer had lost 25 pounds after undergoing “weight loss surgery.”

Mariah – who shows off her amazing body in glamorous body-hugging gowns on stage – has also been open about her dedication to eating right and eating out in the past.

The singer previously opened up about weight loss after dropping 30 pounds using Jenny Craig in 2011 after becoming a mom to her now 7-year-old twins with former husband Nick Cannon, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan.

The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time that Mariah then became the weight loss company’s spokesperson.

In 2016, Carey spoke to E! News about her very strict diet.

“It’s really hard. My diet, you would hate it,” the legendary performer told the site at the time of how she continues to stay so slim. “All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That’s it.”

Mariah then added that she tries “to stick with the proteins” to keep her body trim, but noted that she’s not exactly the biggest fans of her slimdown diet, telling the outlet, “It’s the worst.”

The throwback bikini snap comes shortly after Inquisitr reported that Mariah suffered a scary moment on stage with her twins after son Moroccan put a plastic bag on his head during one of his mom’s latest Las Vegas residency shows.