‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Friday, July 9: Bill Proposes To Steffy, Zoe In Spotlight, Fashion Show Success

Emma irritated by Zoe stealing her spotlight.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 21 states that the excitement abounded as the Hope For The Fashion Show was underway. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) was also there to support Emma (Nia Sioux), and was also on an errand from Bill (Don Diamont) to try and dig up some dirt on Liam (Scott Clifton). Bill has reverted to his old tactics now that he thinks Steffy is up for grabs. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Eric (John McCook), and Justin talked about their expectations for the show, with Brooke alluding to Hope’s (Annika Noelle) pregnancy by saying that she is creating something beautiful. Of course, Justin flashed back to Bill talking about the pregnancy.

The show began with Hope making a speech about what her brand stands for, and the dance routine kicks off the extravaganza. According to She Knows Soaps, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) watched the choreography. Afterwards, everyone congratulated Emma (Nia Sioux), but Emma is distracted as she thought that she saw Zoe. Running after her, she accidentally bumped into the model who would have modeled the showstopper design piece. The model injured her ankle and Hope wanted to know who would wear the highlight of the show now that the model was out of action.

Zoe stepped up and it was decided that she will wear the showstopper. Now B&B viewers know that Hope never actually ever met Zoe and just heard that it was she who was the stalker on the website. As fate would have it, Emma and the dancers performed their second routine before Zoe appeared on the catwalk. Emma was devastated as Zoe stole her limelight. Sally (Courtney Hope), Charlie (Dick Christie), and Xander (Adain Bradley) were the only ones aware that Zoe snuck past security and wormed her way into the fashion show. However, the press was impressed with the young talent who posed with Hope as they took pictures. Everyone assumed that Zoe is the new face for the brand, including Eric and Ridge.

Take a look at all of the moments from today’s Hope for the Future fashion show and leave a congratulatory message for Hope AND Emma! See the full gallery here: https://t.co/xVXUZGKin7 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/crC0PAVJiZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Justin was still on his mission to find evidence that Bill could use to convince Steffy that Liam was not committed to their relationship. Liam congratulated Hope on the fashion line and they hug. Justin took a photo of them in the embrace.

Back at the cliff house, Bill once again made the case that Liam was not the man Steffy should be with. He told her, “Liam’s not here with you, the mother of his child. Instead, he’s with Hope, the mother of his other child.” Steffy was clearly upset that Liam was not with her, and Bill needed her by showing her the picture that Justin sent him of Liam and Hope. He told her to be careful not to be duped by Liam the way her mother was by Ridge. Bill then proposed to Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.