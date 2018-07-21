Kristin Davis, Former ‘Manhattan Madam’ Who Finished Political Careers, Is Subpoenaed By Robert Mueller

Having been in the limelight for running a high end prostitution ring in New York City and drug dealing, nobody quite knows what she has to do with the current investigation.

“Manhattan Madam” finds herself in the midst of Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation.

Kristin Davis, infamous for running a high-end prostitution ring in New York City with influential clientele including the likes of former NY Governor Eliot Spitzer and David Beckham, has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he furthers his investigation into possible collusion between Trump and Russia, according to the New York Daily News.

Davis is closely associated with Roger Stone, having worked for the longterm Trump ally on and off for the last decade or so. Stone is believed to have been in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as well as the team of Russian hackers dubbed “Guccifer 2.0” during the 2016 presidential elections. While Stone has claimed that his contact with Assange and the Russians was merely “perfunctory,” he remains firmly in the gambit of the probe as a possible mediator between the Trump campaign and Russian agents responsible for hacking DNC servers.

The lawyers representing “Manhattan Madam” have confirmed to NBC that Davis has been subpoenaed by Mueller, but defended her by saying that she doesn’t “have anything” to offer regarding the “Russian collusion.”

Davis, who now reportedly works in the “cosmetology business,” claimed that she found the subpoena to be very “upsetting.”

“It’s very out of the blue for me, very upsetting,” she said.

Kristin Davis, the Manhattan Madam who went to prison and was connected to Eliot Spitzer, has reportedly been subpoenaed by Robert Mueller, according to TMZ. Davis worked for former Trump aide Roger Stone for a decade. https://t.co/qrfn8MUaBe — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 20, 2018

Davis had taken the New York political scene by storm in 2008 when she admitted to providing prostitutes to former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer — a claimed denied by him. However, Eliot was forced to resign after a federal wiretap revealed him setting up a meeting with escort Ashley Dupre.

A couple of years later, she received help from Stone for a New York gubernatorial campaign, but lost the race. Her campaign manager at the time was Andrew Miller, also an aide of Stone’s, who was himself subpoenaed by the Special Counsel just last month.

In 2013, Davis’ campaign for comptroller of New York City was cut short when she was arrested for providing prescription drugs to a number of government informants, following which she received a 24-month prison sentence.

It is not clear exactly what kind of questions she would be subjected to, but Roger Stone surmised that Mueller might be interested in knowing more about her relationship with him.

“I cannot imagine anything other than that question. She has been associate of mine for over 10 years. She is someone I have great affection for,” he told CNN.

Only time will tell what is transpiring behind the scenes, but the subpoena to “Manhattan Madam” may give us more details into an investigation that continues to unravel the Trump administration with each passing week.