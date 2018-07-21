Occupy Lafayette Park Protest Outside White House Still Going Strong After Five Days

Opera singers and Mariachi bands have performed in front of the White House in the last few days.

The protesters don’t want to let Donald Trump sleep.

“Occupy Lafayette Protests,” which was initiated by former Hillary Clinton adviser Adam Parkhomenko on the return of Donald Trump from the infamous Helsinki summit where he had a one-on-one chat with Vladimir Putin, is going strong after five days, reports The Hill.

On Thursday night, opera singers Molly Pinson Simoneau and Carl Rountree performed the Star Spangled Banner, with hundreds of protesters joining in an attempt to keep Trump awake. This followed an 18-member Mariachi band performance on Wednesday night, which drew a huge number of anti-Trump demonstrators to Lafayette Park.

“I just got off the phone with an individual who is the coordinator of Mariachi bands and his first question was … Your primary goal is volume right? Yep,” Parkhomenko had tweeted earlier.

Then, last night, just when it appeared that the protests may wither somewhat, Parkhomenko was greeted by more protesters, and it is now believed that Saturday could see an even bigger turn out, even as Trump has left the White House to spend the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

Footage from the multi-night demonstrations showed people gathering for a dramatic, candlelight vigil, with a number of signs reading words like “Treason” and “Liar” visible during the protests.

Exciting news! Band members have started arriving outside Donald Trump’s window! pic.twitter.com/GwBb7mNoP7 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 19, 2018

This is the most incredible thing ever #OccupyLafayettePark pic.twitter.com/8ETsPLVcfa — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 21, 2018

The demonstrations were called in the wake of the Trump-Putin meeting in Finland, the details of which still remain sketchy. It is not clear what was discussed between the two leaders, but reports that Trump had accepted Russia’s refusal of having meddled in U.S. elections received widespread bipartisan backlash. The protests are set to intensify as news emerged yesterday that Trump had gone one step ahead and actually invited the Russian president to the United States in autumn.

A number of well-known names have also made appearances during the protests, with Texan Democrat Joaquin Castro, actress Alyssa Milano and Stormy Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, being some notable attendees.

Parkhomenko expects the Lafayette Park protests not to subside in the coming days, with the express aim of not allowing Trump a moment of rest till he becomes accountable as to why he would hold a meeting with Putin despite his own intelligence agencies indicting 12 Russian military officials for hacking into DNC servers just last week.

Parkhomenko said that he’s looking for more performers to continue the protests, saying he would like bagpipers, tap dancers, puppeteers and a professional auctioneer to ” verbally reenact outside the White House everything important Trump is giving away to the highest bidder.”